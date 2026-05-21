Trelawny councillor raises concerns about illegal dumping in Falmouth

Councillor for the Falmouth Division in Trelawny, Garth Wilkinson, is expressing concern about dumping taking place across sections of Falmouth, which he says is affecting drainage and creating environmental problems in the town.

Wilkinson complained that large amounts of marl are being dumped in several areas.

“The town is blanketed by sheets of marl. Both sides of Market Street are being dumped on. Foreshore Road, sections of the North Coast Highway and the exit point of the Dragline are blocked off,” he said.

According to the councillor, the dumping is blocking areas that normally allow excess water to flow away during periods of heavy rainfall and when the Martha Brae River is in spate.

“All the spaces where excess water from rainfall and when the Martha Brae is in spate are being blocked with marl, preventing the water from running into the sea,” Wilkinson added.

He also pointed to what he described as the most recent dumping at Buller Corner, noting that the municipality had placed a stop order on the activity.

Ecologist Roland Haye also raised concerns about the impact the dumping could have on flooding in the town.

“Falmouth is shaping up to be a big pond. Just recently, post-Melissa, sections of Market Street were flooded for weeks,” Haye said.

- Leon Jackson

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