80 St Ann chicken farmers benefit from broiler project

The Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI), in collaboration with Discovery Bauxite, has announced a special economic incentive project set to benefit 80 chicken farmers in the company’s operating areas in western St Ann.

The grant will support start-up initiatives and continue successful broiler projects previously implemented by the JBI to assist farmers in communities near bauxite mining operations.

The project is scheduled to begin in June and will be supervised by the Discovery Bauxite Community Council. The JBI will provide each farmer with 50 chickens, feed and a medical kit, along with training, field visits and coop inspections to ensure profitability and proper bird management.

The company and the community council have welcomed the project as critical support for farmers affected by hurricanes Melissa and Beryl.

The council’s president, Kent Skyers, said the hurricanes wiped out some 20 chicken farmers who had received similar grants from Discovery Bauxite and the United Way of Jamaica last year, as well as more than 80 greenhouses established by farmers and the company across mining areas at Nine Miles, Tobolski, Watt Town and Burnt Ground.

He said the JBI’s broiler production projects form part of a broader partnership involving the JBI, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Mining, which will also restructure greenhouses and construct large water storage ponds to support the agricultural recovery.

The JBI works in tandem with partners such as Nutramix, RADA and the Jamaica Broilers Group (Hi-Pro) to reduce costs and provide comprehensive training to farmers.

Skyers added that the broiler project will run alongside a business start-up programme created by Discovery Bauxite, called ‘GetStart’, which aims to provide sustainable income and employment opportunities.

GetStart identifies projects and individuals or groups in local communities that demonstrate both need and self-reliance, and provides small financial or material start-ups.

In its first two years (2022 to 2024, GetStart generated 94 jobs and 66 small businesses.