Government to introduce digital document wallet

The introduction of a digital document wallet and a government notification system for citizens are among the priority areas for the next phase of Jamaica's digital transformation.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Audrey Marks.

In her contribution to the 2026/2027 Sectoral Debate in the House on Wednesday (May 20), Ambassador Marks noted that “in building on the multi-agency success of the electronic motor-vehicle certificates, the Government will now allow citizens to securely store and share government-issued documents electronically”.

These documents will include birth certificates, national ID cards, and any other civic documents that citizens wish to store.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Marks noted that the government will also work to implement a new platform called Gov Notify.

“Gov Notify will centralise government notifications and updates through email, SMS, and WhatsApp. The people of Jamaica will be able to receive reminders for expiring passports, drivers’ licences, and other important updates,” she explained.

The Minister emphasised that the initiatives are not isolated, noting that they represent a deliberate shift towards a government that is more efficient.

- JIS News

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