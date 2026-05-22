Rising global oil prices weighing on Jamaican economy – PIOJ

Rising global oil prices continue to weigh on the Jamaican economy, according to Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr Wayne Henry.

Speaking during the institute’s quarterly briefing on Wednesday, he emphasised that Jamaica’s economic structure remains highly sensitive to global shocks, particularly those affecting the nation’s major trading partners.

“The rising commodity prices, in particular oil prices, associated with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, are exerting pressure on trade and output performance,” Henry said.

He explained that the duration of the conflict will, ultimately, determine the scale of its impact.

Given the central role of oil in production, the director general noted that price volatility carries significant implications for inflation, the trade balance, and real gross domestic product (GDP).

“With respect to the impact on inflation, rising oil prices directly increase electricity and petroleum costs. Additionally, businesses pass higher energy costs on to consumers, further fueling inflationary pressures. This cycle may lead to a rise in nominal wages and further entrench higher price levels. With respect to the trade balance, higher global prices for energy products, grains, fertilisers, and shipping will inflate import costs,” he said.

Henry noted that rising input costs will drive higher prices for domestically produced goods, thereby reducing Jamaica’s competitiveness in the global market.

Consequently, he said Jamaica’s current account deficit is expected to widen, as the value of imports continues to outpace that of exports.

“Looking specifically at the accommodation and food service activities industry, in addition to the lingering effects of the hurricane, the situation is being exacerbated by higher oil prices, which are having a negative impact on the airline industry,” Henry stated.

The director general highlighted that the surge in global energy costs is exerting multiple adverse effects on the industry, including higher airfares, rising electricity and fuel bills, and increased food and beverage prices.

He cautioned that this trend will reduce affordability for international travellers, thereby diminishing foreign exchange earnings and tax revenue.

“Regarding real GDP performance, productivity may decline as energy-intensive sectors, specifically mining and quarrying, and manufacturing, may face higher input costs. Additionally, emerging supply chain challenges may limit access to key inputs. On the demand side, heightened investor uncertainty may constrain demand for Jamaican exports. Combined, these factors could cause lower levels of output and GDP growth,” Henry stated.

- JIS News

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