Man charged for allegedly attacking Spanish Town Man woman in her sleep

A 20-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and attacking her while she slept.

Charged is Javaughn Nembhard, otherwise called ‘Jimbo’ or ‘Spanglas’, of Veta Close in Spanish Town.

Nembhard is facing charges of burglary, attempting to choke in order to commit an indictable offence, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm following the incident, which occurred on Monday, May 18.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 1:30 p.m., a woman was inside her home sleeping when she was awakened by Nembhard allegedly holding her down on her bed.

The police say Nembhard allegedly choked the complainant, causing bruises and pain, and placed a pillow over her face in an apparent attempt to suffocate her.

The woman reportedly managed to escape and raise an alarm.

The police were summoned, and an investigation was launched.

Nembhard was subsequently arrested and charged on Saturday, May 23.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, May 29.