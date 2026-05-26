Cedar Valley to get new post office

There will be a new post office to serve Cedar Valley, St Thomas, following a Labour Day project in the community on May 25.

Mayor of Morant Bay, Councillor Louis Chin, told JIS News that the construction of the new post office was designated as the parish’s Labour Day project by the Municipal Corporation, given the state of the previous structure.

“We have put up a container to set up the new post office. The old one was there for over 40 years, and so we had to demolish it and create a new one for the Cedar Valley division,” Chin said.

Volunteers were out in their numbers participating in the project, and other government and non-governmental organisations were also involved in the effort. Notable among them was Commanding Officer for the St Thomas Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Rohan Ritchie.

Mayor Chin also used Labour Day to see to the completion and beautification of bus sheds in the parish at key locations such as in front of the Princess Margaret Hospital, close to the Morant Bay High School in the Highbury community and near the Morant Bay roundabout, just in front the Red Hills cemetery.

Pedestrian crossings were also painted at the Morant Bay Bus Park and the Church Corner main road.

The St Thomas Infirmary also benefited from improvement works.

- JIS News

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