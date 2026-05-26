Kiwanians urged to transform hearts at prayer breakfast

Service to country begins not with programmes or policies, but with transformed hearts and minds willing to work together for the good of others.

That was the central message delivered by Reverend Stephenson Samuels at the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston Prayer Breakfast held on May 16 at the Stella Maris Pastoral Centre, under the theme ‘Transforming Hearts and Minds through Partnerships’.

Addressing Kiwanians and guests, Samuels urged members to view transformation as more than outward behaviour, describing it instead as “a complete inward change” capable of shaping communities and, ultimately, the nation.

“If we are going to serve, then there has to be some level of transformation in our lives,” he said. “And that transformation must be in hearts and minds. It cannot happen at the individual level only; it has to be collective.”

Drawing from Romans 12, Samuels contrasted transformation with conformity, warning against simply adjusting to negative social behaviours rather than creating meaningful and lasting change.

“You are either being transformed or you are being conformed,” he said.

The reverend also pointed to increasing violence among young people, particularly in schools, arguing that many children are influenced by peer pressure and a lack of guidance.

“A lot of those boys just need somebody,” he said while recounting his own experiences as a teenager. He credited the intervention of a caring teacher with helping to redirect his life at a critical time.

Samuels praised the Kiwanis movement for its continued investment in children through mentorship, feeding programmes, leadership initiatives, and community outreach.

“And, in the midst of all of this, Kiwanis Clubs are still serving their mission and giving themselves away for the betterment of others,” he said.

The breakfast also featured the recognition of three distinguished Jamaican women for their work with children and contribution to nation-building.

Among the honourees was Dr Elizabeth Ward, physician, researcher, and chair of the Violence Prevention Alliance Jamaica, who has spent decades advancing violence prevention and citizen security through public health approaches and policy reform.

Also recognised was Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan, noted child and adolescent psychiatrist and advocate whose work has significantly influenced child development and protection policies in Jamaica.

Distinguished Kiwanian Pauline Bowla was also honoured for her long-standing commitment to volunteerism, community development, and service through the Kiwanis movement.

The event formed part of the club’s continued emphasis on partnerships, leadership, and community transformation through service.

Caption: Kiwanis Club of New Kingston (KCNK) President Veronica Taylor Smellie (left) and Kiwanis Club Division 23 East Lieutenant Governor Audrey Brown (right) share lens with the three honourees at the KCNK annual prayer breakfast held on May 16. The honourees are Professor Maureen Samms-Vaughan (second left), Pauline Bowla (centre) and Dr Elizabeth Ward (second right).