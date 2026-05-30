78-y-o licensed firearm holder charged after alleged confrontation in Portland

A 78-year-old licensed firearm holder from Portland has been charged with assault and a gun-related offence following an alleged confrontation in his community a week ago.

He has been charged with assault at common law and using a firearm to commit a scheduled offence in connection with an incident on Saturday, May 23, a police statement said.

According to the Port Antonio police, about 4 p.m., a man was walking along a roadway when the retiree, who was driving a motor vehicle, allegedly pounced on him.

The police reported that the retiree exited the vehicle, approached the man and allegedly threatened him before brandishing his licensed firearm and pushing it against the man's side.

Investigators said the confrontation caused the man to fall to the ground. He reportedly got up, fled the area and raised an alarm.

The police were summoned and the retiree was subsequently arrested.

He was later charged following a question-and-answer session conducted in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.