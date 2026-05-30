What we know and don't know about the possible deal to end the Iran war

CAIRO (AP): The United States and Iran appear to be closing in on a deal to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz.

US and Iranian negotiators on Thursday reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-old war by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

Iran did not immediately confirm any deal.

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday evening confirmed there was a tentative agreement, but said it was unclear if President Donald Trump would approve it.

The emerging memorandum of understanding came as the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran appeared to be wavering. The latest flare-up in fighting happened less than a day earlier, when Kuwait intercepted missiles fired from Iran, according to US Central Command.

Here's what we know and don't know:

The war would end

In the 12 weeks since the US and Israel launched the war with attacks that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials, Tehran has insisted that any deal focus on ending the fighting on all fronts. That includes Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group has been fighting Israel since two days into the war.

A fragile ceasefire has held since April 7, despite occasional drone and missile attacks on the United Arab Emirates and some exchanges of fire in the Strait of Hormuz. Kuwait announced that its air defences intercepted missiles and drones on Thursday, without detailing what had been targeted. Iran said it had retaliated for strikes earlier in the week by firing on a US base in a Gulf state it did not name.

The exchange took place after US officials said late Wednesday that American forces launched more strikes on Iran, shooting down four one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the strait and hitting an Iranian ground-control station in Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone.

A more permanent truce would allow for global shipping, including an estimated 20 per cent of the world's oil, to begin flowing through the strait again. It also would allow the rebuilding of energy and other infrastructure in the region.

Two regional officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said the draft deal includes an end to the war between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as a commitment to not interfere in the domestic affairs of countries in the region. That's a reference to Iran's support for proxies, including Houthi rebels in Yemen, Hamas militants in Gaza and Shiite armed groups in Iraq.

But tensions deepened Thursday in Lebanon as Israel conducted an airstrike on a southern suburb of the capital, Beirut, and other strikes in the southern coastal city of Tyre. At least 14 people were killed across the country's south.

The US wants Israel to have a free hand to respond to what they view as threats in Lebanon, while Iran rejects it, one regional official said. The US official said the deal would guarantee Israel's right to act against imminent threats in self-defence.

The Strait of Hormuz would reopen gradually

The stated objectives of the US and Israel were to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme, curb its missile program and end its support for armed proxies.

But Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, which was open to international shipping before the war, quickly shot to the top of global concerns as hundreds of ships carrying oil, natural gas, fertiliser and other supplies were stranded, causing a spike in prices far beyond the region.

Under the emerging agreement, the strait would gradually reopen in parallel with the US ending the blockade of Iran's ports it imposed on April 17, the regional officials said. The blockade has limited Iran's ability to ship its oil and bring in badly needed cash for its long-suffering economy.

The memorandum makes clear that Iran will not be able to impose tolls on the strait and it will have to remove all mines from the waterway within 30 days, according to a US official familiar with the matter who was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US would allow Iran to sell its oil through sanctions waivers, said one of the regional officials, who has been briefed on the negotiations. Sanctions relief and the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds would be negotiated during a 60-day period, the official said.

Iran would give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium

Iran's nuclear programme and international concerns over its possible pursuit of a nuclear weapon underlie the tensions. The US and Israel have considered highly complex military operations to go in and take out its highly enriched uranium.

Under the potential deal, Tehran would agree to give up that stockpile, according to the regional officials. One official, with direct knowledge of the negotiations, said how Iran would give it up would be subject to further talks over the 60-day period. Some would likely be diluted and the rest transferred to a third country, the official said. Russia has offered to take it.

A separate US official confirmed the 60-day period and said if Iran doesn't give up its stockpile, there will be no sanctions relief.

Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian spokesperson, said "the focus of the negotiations is on ending the war, and at this stage we are not discussing the details of the nuclear issue".

Iran has 440.9 kilogrammes (972 pounds) of uranium that is enriched up to 60 per cent purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran says it has an "inalienable" right to nuclear technology while insisting its program is peaceful. On Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian told state TV they were ready "to assure the world that we are not after a nuclear weapon".

What appears to be missing

"Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely!" Trump wrote on social media Monday. "It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all – Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before – And nobody wants that!"

Despite the claims of progress, several issues appear to be unsettled, including whether Iran would be able to enrich uranium and to what level, and the fate of its missile program, which Israel in particular views as a major threat.

While the United States and Israel entered the war with the stated hope of seeing Iranians rise up against their government after nationwide protests early in the year, any discussion of leadership change in Tehran appears to be out.

As for Iran's past stated aims during negotiations, there appears to be no mention of any withdrawal of US forces from the region, or for reparations for the damage the war has caused.