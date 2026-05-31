Your next job interview could be with an AI bot

Have you applied for a new job? If you’ve been shortlisted, get ready to be interviewed by artificial intelligence (AI).

Deluged by a flood of AI-generated job applications from easy-apply job boards, recruiters are turning to AI to cope. Companies are using chatbots to interview candidates, typically at the screening stage, through phone calls, text messages or video chats with on-screen avatars.

Recruiters have been using AI-powered hiring tools for years to assess job applicants, and their use is expanding in step with technological advances.

Many people find AI job interviews unsettling, though the trend appears here to stay. According to recent research by hiring platform Greenhouse, more jobseekers report facing AI job interviews. However, many applicants have walked away from the hiring process because of it, which could suggest they are either unnerved, or that they may not be serious candidates or could be fraudulent, depending on who you ask.

Here’s what to expect from an AI job interview and how to perform your best:

Do your homework

Whatever the interview format, the fundamentals still apply, said Amanda Augustine, a career coach at Careerminds, which helps companies support laid-off workers with CV writing and job search services.

Ahead of the interview, review the job description, research the organisation, and understand what it is looking for.

“The more prepared you are, the easier it will be to tailor your responses, even when you’re interacting with AI instead of a person,” she advised.

Get used to the format

If you’ve never done an AI job interview before, the first experience can be unnerving.

I tried a demo AI interview set up by Netherlands-based TestGorilla, one of many platforms providing recruitment tools. First came two sets of questions: one testing problem-solving skills and another gauging work experience. Then I faced an AI-generated female face.

“My goal is to learn more about you and the experiences, skills and competencies that you might bring to this role,” it said, adding that I should plan to spend about two minutes answering each of three questions.

Unlike a human interview, there was no warm-up conversation or chance to build rapport. There was little point in smiling or trying to break the ice.

Experts say preparation is key.

“You need to practise out loud,” said Priya Rathod, workplace trends editor at online job board Indeed. “And when I say practice out loud, I mean, say the actual answers out loud,” because the chatbot needs to record what you are saying, she said.

Also bear in mind that you are providing information to a machine, not having a conversation.

“You have to be particularly descriptive and a very clear communicator in your language so that they can pick up on things that a regular interviewer might pick up through your facial expressions and tone,” Rathod said.

An AI interviewer “cares less about my tone and more about what it is that I’m saying,” she added.

Use an online interview simulator to prepare — many are available. They can record your answers and provide instant feedback on content, delivery or pacing. They also help you get used to speaking into a camera, managing time limits and structuring answers without the natural back-and-forth of a live conversation, Augustine said.

Get ready for behavioural questions

In my demo interview for a communications role, the AI asked how I use AI in my “workflow,” including examples of success and failure. When I replied that I saved time with an AI transcription tool, it summarised my response and asked if I wanted to add anything else. I was unsure whether I had answered satisfactorily.

I scored “below average” on this question, according to TestGorilla’s assessment, which noted I provided “no concrete metric” such as minutes saved. “The improvement claim is therefore vague,” it said.

AI interviewers ask such behavioural questions because they want candidates to give specific examples of how they handled work situations, complete with numbers and metrics, Rathod said.

“Those are the kinds of questions that AI relies heavily on. And the trap that we see a lot of people falling into is giving really vague answers,” she said.

Candidates should use tried-and-tested methods such as the STAR approach — situation, task, action, result.

Be prepared to outline a specific situation, the task assigned, the action taken and the result, Rathod said.

“You want to use numbers as much as possible. Even if you’re not in a revenue-driving role, there are ways in which you can say (how) you influenced something or impacted something within a group,” she said.

Set-up still matters

Do not neglect the physical set-up of your desk and computer — it still matters even if the interview is with AI.

Test your audio and video in advance. Ensure lighting is bright and directed at your face. Position your laptop at eye level so you are not looking down at the camera.

“Small adjustments, such as using a stack of books or a ring light, can make a noticeable difference in how polished and professional you present,” Augustine said.

Don’t be tempted to use AI shortcuts

Jobseekers may be tempted to use AI to generate answers. After all, the tools are easy to use — and if you are not speaking to a human, who will know?

“That’s a big no-no because it’s pretty obvious” to both the AI system and anyone reviewing the recording, Rathod said. Using AI for answers “can sometimes immediately disqualify you.”

If you are struggling, you can ask for clarification or for the question to be repeated.

The question may even be designed to detect whether you are relying on AI. TestGorilla’s head of marketing, Mehak Chowdhary, said some questions are deliberately worded in a convoluted way.

“We do that intentionally to understand whether you are running an AI alongside, because the AI will then try and optimize for the length of the question,” she said. “But if you know your skill set, you will understand what’s being asked.

“And we strongly recommend candidates put the AI devices aside. This is a test of your capability.”

-AP