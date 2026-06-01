Pembroke Hall High gets new centre to continue literacy turnaround - Dairy Industries donates facility to tackle learning gaps

Kimone Francis/Senior Staff Reporter

Almost a year after Pembroke Hall High School drew national attention over a literacy crisis, the institution’s efforts to improve performance have been bolstered by the donation of a new literacy centre to tackle learning gaps and redirect struggling students.

The donation was made by the school’s long-time partner, Dairy Industries Jamaica Limited, just under a year after school Principal Reverend Claude Ellis disclosed in a Gleaner interview that the school was dealing with a crisis.

The centre is equipped with reading materials, 10 laptops and accompanying software, 10 headphones, a speaker box, and an air condition unit, among other things.

“When we saw the story last year of the challenges that they were having with literacy, we thought that it was only necessary for us to come in and try to play a role as best as we can. That's when the discussion started with the relevant administrators of the school, and throughout that period, we worked together to prepare the space in a way that would be suitable, so that the literacy centre could then become active,” Dairy Industries’ Marketing Manager Barry Groves said on Friday.

“Now, we've completed it, we're very excited about what it can do for the students, and I believe that this is an ongoing commitment between us, Dairy Industries, and the school as we work to improve the students and their experience with learning,” he added, noting that the company also sponsors the school’s breakfast programme.

In June last year, Ellis revealed that the majority of grade-seven students entered the St Andrew-based school at least four grade levels behind in literacy. He said some were also unable to identify letters.

To combat this, the school’s administration pivoted, the principal later revealed in a February follow-up with The Gleaner, to pathway coaching, reduced class sizes, and restricted curriculum choices to focus heavily on foundational literacy and numeracy.

At that time, Ellis reported a literacy turnaround, with 76 per cent of those students advancing two or more reading levels after entering significantly behind in their peers.

A specialised Grade 7 Academy model focusing on core subjects, collaboration with primary schools, and increased community parent-teacher meetings, triggered the improvement he said.

“ … We realised that especially those schools that are not located in affluent communities, those kids tend to have more challenges than others, and we try to play our part as best as we can in ensuring that these students can learn as they should and don't have a literacy challenge.

“It’s a climb that will not happen in one night or one day, but we'll continue to do our best to make sure that we improve overall literacy for the schools, within the community, which would then benefit the youth and we know, by extension, the economy,” said Groves.

Vayden Harvey, operations manager at Dairy Industries, said the company was concerned by reports of the school’s initial literacy struggles and felt the company had a duty to assist with the turnaround.

“We were one of the companies who were taken aback by the literacy report last year. Being one of [their] biggest supporters and partners we wanted and needed to do something about that; to be a part of the solution,” he said.

“We wanted to have an impact in a tangible way and we hope that this hub that we are handing over is able to serve the school, the students and assist in the improvement of their literacy performance,” said Harvey.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com