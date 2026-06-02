Jamaica receives US$2.5m in new disaster aid

Jamaica’s recovery from Hurricane Melissa received a boost last Wednesday, when the United States Department of State announced an additional US$2.5 million ($394 million) in humanitarian assistance at the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AmCham Jamaica) Business and Civic Leadership and Corporate Social Responsibility Awards and 40th Anniversary Gala, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

The announcement, made during the presentation of the Eagle of the Americas Award to the Bureau for Disaster and Humanitarian Response (DHR) of the US Department of State, underscored the continuing humanitarian partnership between Jamaica and the United States following the Category 5 hurricane that struck the island in October 2025.

The additional funding builds on more than US$22 million in emergency assistance already mobilised by the United States government after one of the most destructive storms to hit Jamaica in recent history. Deputy Assistant Secretary Taylor Garrett accepted the award on behalf of DHR, reflecting on the importance of sustained partnership and resilience in the recovery effort.

AmCham Jamaica president Ann-Dawn Young Sang said the occasion highlighted the role of international cooperation in times of crisis.

“The response to Hurricane Melissa demonstrated the extraordinary impact of partnership, compassion and coordinated leadership,” she said. “As AmCham Jamaica marks 40 years of strengthening ties between Jamaica and the United States, it is fitting that we recognise a humanitarian effort that brought hope and relief to so many Jamaicans during one of the country’s most difficult periods.”

She added, “AmCham Jamaica will continue advocating for sustainable growth, expanded investment, innovation, and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors. We will continue supporting emerging opportunities in renewable energy, including solar and wind, while encouraging investments that strengthen both our economy and our resilience, as this is what meaningful partnership looks like.”

The gala brought together senior government officials, diplomats, private-sector leaders and members of the philanthropic community to recognise leadership, civic engagement and corporate responsibility.

Among the top honours was a lifetime achievement award for Karl Hendrickson, recognising his contributions to business, tourism, philanthropy and national development. The award was accepted on his behalf by his son, Kevin Hendrickson, granddaughter Amanda Hendrickson, and great-grandson Dylan Marzouca.

The 2026 President’s Award went to Audrey Tugwell-Henry, president and chief executive officer of Scotiabank Jamaica, for her civic leadership and impact on the financial sector. Her daughter, Peter-Kay Henry, accepted on her behalf.

The Civic Leadership and Corporate Social Responsibility awards highlighted organisations and individuals strengthening communities across the island. Special Good Samaritan awards recognised post-hurricane relief efforts by the Shaggy Make a Difference Foundation and the Sean Paul Foundation in western Jamaica.

In the corporate social responsibility categories, Danielle Rae Neil of The Happi Hub won for small organisations, while the GraceKennedy Group took top honours among large organisations. The Civic Leadership Award for Excellence (large companies) went to the Digicel Foundation, while Christopher Chinapoo received the award in the individuals and small organisations category.