SVF gives Blossom Gardens Home a facelift

The Blossom Gardens Children’s Home in Montego Bay received a lift on Labour Day, when the Supreme Ventures Foundation repainted its facilities and refreshed its gardens with flowers and vegetables.

Heather Goldson, executive director of SVF and chief marketing officer of Supreme Ventures Limited, emphasised the importance of citizens uniting to improve the country. "It's important for us to understand that 'each one help one' really means that all of us get better, not just the people who need the help," Goldson noted, highlighting the mutual upliftment that comes from national service.

The decision to direct this year’s efforts towards a home in western Jamaica was deliberate. Following the destructive impact of Hurricane Melissa, the foundation sought to focus its resources where they could provide immediate visual and emotional relief.

Chloleen Daley-Muschett, assistant vice-president of public relations and corporate affairs at Supreme Ventures Limited, explained that selecting a western home was a priority to help beautify the space and provide a much-needed lift after everything the children and staff had endured.

For the staff and children at Blossom Gardens, the intervention was timely. Gaylaan Wilson Dixon, manager at Blossom Gardens, described the initiative as deeply meaningful and impactful. She revealed that since the storm, the home had lacked the opportunity and resources to replace many of the items that were lost. Expressing gratitude to the foundation for choosing their home, Wilson Dixon noted that the beautification project would significantly "lift the spirits of both the staff and the children".