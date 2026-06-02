ZAZ Dance Group claims top JCDC parish award

The journey to being recognised as Clarendon’s top community group at this year’s Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Festival of the Performing Arts parish awards ceremony was paved with sacrifice, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to excellence, according to ZAZ Dance Group founder and instructor Monique Miller Maddix.

The ceremony was held on May 20 at Grace Baptist Church Hall in May Pen, where ZAZ was lauded for its contribution to the performing arts in Clarendon.

Reflecting on the achievement, Maddix told The Gleaner that the title means a great deal to the group.

“It represents years of dedication, discipline, sacrifice, and belief in our vision," she said. "There were many late nights, long rehearsals, to financial challenges, and moments when we felt exhausted, but yet the team never gave up. This accomplishment is not just a trophy or title; it is proof that hard work, unity, and passion truly pay off."

Located on Fernleigh Avenue in May Pen, ZAZ Dance Studio offers training in a variety of disciplines, including dance, karate and gymnastics.

Maddix explained that the genesis of ZAZ Dance Studio was rooted in her passion for dance and a desire to nurture the next generation of performers. She said her experience with the Port Antonio Theatre Group inspired her vision of creating a welcoming, family-oriented space where persons could develop confidence, creativity and purpose through the arts.

Though she always believed the group had the potential to become something special, she never fully envisioned the organisation achieving the level of success it enjoys today, including numerous wins in JCDC and other competitions.

The founder acknowledged that the road to success has not been without obstacles. Limited resources, transportation challenges, migration among students and the ongoing task of balancing academic and personal responsibilities all tested the group’s resolve over the years.

"Every challenge taught us resilience and strengthened the bond within the group. Those experiences helped shape us into the strong and determined team we are today," Maddix said.

TRANSFORMATIVE ROLE

Preparation for this year’s competition proved particularly demanding, as the group navigated disruptions caused by Hurricane Melissa, examination commitments among dancers preparing for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and other external examinations, and the integration of an almost entirely new team.

Despite those challenges, Maddix said members remained focused and committed.

"We spent countless hours rehearsing, refining choreography, improving stage presence, and paying attention to every detail. There were moments of pressure and fatigue, but everyone remained committed to the goal," she told The Gleaner.

Beyond trophies and accolades, Maddix believes the performing arts play a transformative role in the lives of young people.

"Performing arts are extremely important because they help shape young people in many positive ways beyond entertainment. Dance and the arts build confidence, discipline, teamwork, creativity, and self-expression," she said.

She added that the arts provide a constructive outlet for young people while helping to preserve Jamaica’s cultural identity and heritage.

As founder and instructor, Maddix said she seeks to instil values such as discipline, respect, humility, teamwork and perseverance in every dancer, encouraging them to become positive role models both on and off stage.

Looking ahead, she said the group intends to expand its reach, compete on larger platforms, mentor more young dancers and create additional opportunities through workshops, performances and cultural development initiatives.

"The legacy I hope ZAZ Dance Group leaves is one of inspiration, empowerment, and cultural pride — a group that not only produced talented dancers but also changed lives and contributed positively to Jamaica's performing arts landscape," she said.

Meanwhile, Clarendon parish manager for the JCDC, Maurice Marshalleck, described as vital the role that performing arts organisations continue to play in youth development and community building across the parish.

Marshalleck told The Gleaner that Clarendon has maintained a strong tradition of participation in the JCDC National Festival of the Performing Arts and has consistently produced performers who have excelled both locally and internationally.

He noted that groups such as ZAZ provide safe and creative spaces where young people can cultivate discipline, confidence, teamwork and consistency while positively channelling their energy and talents.

Marshalleck further stressed the importance of investing in the arts, noting that participation extends well beyond extracurricular engagement.

"The performing arts help to build valuable life skills such as communication, discipline, confidence, teamwork, and creative thinking, skills that are not always easily developed in the traditional classroom setting," he said.

He added that the JCDC continues to invest in emerging talent through training workshops, development programmes, competitions and performance opportunities throughout the year, ensuring that young creatives have meaningful avenues through which they can discover, develop and showcase their abilities.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com