Civil service union presses Gov't to settle claims or risk 'further action'

The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) has warned that thousands of Government workers could “consider further action” if issues related to travelling allowances and wage talks remain unresolved.

"Public servants cannot continue to shoulder rising costs while waiting indefinitely for the settlement of legitimate claims," President Techa Clarke-Griffiths said.

The union said it is urging the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to “immediately engage with the trade union movement to bring both the travelling allowance claim and the wage negotiations to a fair and timely conclusion”.

“Failure to do so will only deepen dissatisfaction within the public service and may compel workers and their representatives to consider further action,” the JCSA added, noting that the travel allowance claim has been before the Government since 2024.

The association represents more than 30,000 public sector workers.

It said workers required to travel for their duties have been absorbing an unsustainable financial burden as commuting costs, vehicle maintenance and transportation expenses have risen sharply during the period the claims have gone unresolved.

The deteriorating condition of roadways has compounded the problem, the JCSA said, accelerating vehicle wear and tear and driving up out-of-pocket costs for affected workers.

Separately, the union flagged the unresolved salary claim submitted by the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, saying workers were still awaiting a satisfactory wage settlement at a time when inflation and the rising cost of living were eroding their purchasing power.

The JCSA's warning lands against a backdrop of broader concern about the pace of public sector wage negotiations.

The Independent Fiscal Commission, in its fiscal performance report released this week, flagged the persistent misalignment between wage negotiations and the budget cycle as a significant structural risk, noting that wages and salaries had climbed to 54.4 per cent of tax revenue, up from 47.9 per cent the previous year.

The JCSA said it remained committed to constructive dialogue but was equally resolute in defending its members' interests.

"The JCSA firmly maintains that public servants should not be expected to subsidise government services from their personal resources while waiting for legitimate claims to be settled," the association said.

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