JCF constable dies after falling ill at Kingston home

A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has died after reportedly falling ill at his home in Allman Town in Kingston on Wednesday afternoon.

He has been identified as 31-year-old Constable J Reid, who was attached to the Area 4 Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Reports are that about 4:15 p.m., Constable Reid became ill at his residence in Allman Town and was transported to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation by the Central Police.

The JCF Welfare Department and the Police Federation have both been notified of the constable’s passing.

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