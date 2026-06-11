1,424 container houses in the island

The Government has acquired additional container houses to accommodate families impacted by Hurricane Melissa, with 1,424 units now in the island.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with Responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Robert Montague, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 9.

He said that 900 of the units are being held by the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in western Jamaica.

The Minister informed that 1,200 of the units were bought by the National Housing Trust (NHT), noting that the agency has committed to purchase 2,500 units.

The Government has ordered 2,524 containerised units, supplemented by a 200-unit donation from China, bringing the total to 2,724 units for housing relief.

Montague told the House that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development now estimate that between 2,000 and 2,500 people whose houses were destroyed by Hurricane Melissa will need the housing units.

He said it was originally felt that over 12,000 houses were required but noted that many people pulled on insurance, family, community and their own resources to begin to rebuild.

“The Government also assisted thousands under the ROOFS (Restoration of Owner or Occupant Family Shelters) programme. This Government has already spent $67 billion on hurricane relief and recovery, while still maintaining the fundamentals of the economy,” he pointed out.

Montague expressed appreciation to the Red Cross, which has donated 300 wooden houses, as well as other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and individuals for their support in providing housing assistance.

The Minister said that following concerns raised about the bases constructed for units in Westmoreland, the Government is moving to give the beneficiaries a grant to allow them to build their own foundation, but noted that they must be inspected by the municipal authorities.

In addition, Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, has instructed the NHT to build out un-utilised sections of current schemes, especially in western Jamaica, which will reduce the cost of the supporting infrastructure.

A portion of the container units not utilised for hurricane relocation will be donated to infirmaries to house social patients now being accommodated in hospitals, freeing up some 270 beds.

Some of them will also be utilised in the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) and other social initiatives, including those operated by Members of Parliament.

Unused units will be stored with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) for future disasters.

- JIS News

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