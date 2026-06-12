Mayor Williams honoured by JAS for service to Clarendon agriculture

Visibly emotional and at times wiping away tears, May Pen Mayor Joel Williams was honoured by the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) during the Clarendon JAS Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Denbigh Showground on Wednesday.

The recognition, presented by the Clarendon Association of Branch Societies (CABS), cited Williams' outstanding leadership and unwavering support for agriculture and rural development in Clarendon.

The citation described the mayor as a steadfast friend of the JAS and the farming community, noting that he has consistently supported the organisation with generosity, enthusiasm and a spirit of cooperation. The association said his presence at meetings, conferences and events has been marked by encouragement, wisdom and inspiration for its members.

The citation also highlighted Williams' role as chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, crediting his leadership and intervention with helping to resolve permit-related challenges that once threatened to hamper the operations and growth of the JAS.

CABS further praised Williams' guidance regarding the stewardship and future development of the Denbigh Showground and commended his efforts in strengthening the relationship between local government and the agricultural sector.

"Mayor Williams is a friend of the JAS, and a friend of all farmers in Clarendon," said re-elected president of the JAS Clarendon branch, Andre Anderson.

Describing Williams as more than a public servant, the association said he has been a trusted ally of the farming fraternity and a strong advocate for initiatives that enhance the economic and social development of Clarendon.

The organisation said his legacy of service, visionary leadership and commitment to agriculture would continue to inspire future generations.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com