Clarendon cops tightening net on crime 

The Clarendon police are assuring residents that strategies are being intensified to keep crime under control and maintain public safety across the parish, despite a slight increase in murders since the start of the year.

Speaking at Thursday's monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Inspector Graham Evangelist reported that the parish recorded 18 murders up to June 2026 — an increase of one homicide, or 5.9 per cent, when compared to the 17 murders recorded during the corresponding period last year.

He said the division, led by Senior Superintendent Shane McCalla, has strengthened its operational presence across the central parish to combat crime and reassure residents.

"We are here to assure the citizens in our local parish not to panic," Evangelist said, noting that robust policing strategies have been deployed across communities to reduce criminal activity and ensure residents can "sleep under the blanket of security."

The inspector reported that shootings have declined slightly, with one less incident recorded compared to the same period last year. He said the police continue to focus resources on identified hotspots, where officers maintain a 24-hour presence.

Evangelist also outlined preparations for the hurricane season, noting that vulnerable stations, including Exeter and Lionel Town in the southern section of the parish and Mocho in the northern section, have contingency plans in place to ensure policing services continue during adverse weather conditions.

Turning to public-order concerns, he appealed to parents and guardians to play a greater role in monitoring their children, citing complaints from business operators about youngsters loitering in town centres after hours.

"Our community, safety and security [branch], and our beat officer patrols are out, trying to stamp out this type of behaviour, but most times the parents don't believe. We are asking the parents sometimes just to come out into the town under disguise, and they will see their children," he said.

Evangelist added that the police remain committed to working with residents to make Clarendon "the safe parish for everyone to come and live, do business and to retire," while pursuing further reductions in major crimes by year-end.

olivia.brown@gleanerjm.com