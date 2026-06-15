Gabriel Agbo | Just Before You Give Up

You are at the eve of your miracle. That is why things are getting extremely rough. Don’t give up now, please. Push on! You are about to break forth.

Yes, most divinely appointed projects, dreams, visions and lives go through stages of extreme frustration. At times, it will seem as if that project will never be achieved. The eve of a great miracle, breakthrough or birth is often the most painful, frustrating and exhausting. Sometimes, you may be tempted to turn back or regret ever starting. Or haven’t you heard successful people say they almost abandoned their vision just before a sudden breakthrough?

In fact, some will tell you they do not know how they managed to escape what seemed like an impossible situation. A woman in labour typifies this. The point of giving birth is the most intense stage. Some women might curse the pain, their husbands, and even the day they conceived, vowing never to go through it again. Yet, soon after, many joyfully have more children. I know a neighbour who naturally gave birth to 11. They are all grown, married and very successful today. Thank God for the dedicated nurses who will always stand by to encourage them to push harder until the child is born.

In life, when faced with what seems like a hopeless situation, you must keep pushing until you break through.

Now, let us briefly consider some people in the Bible who faced hopeless situations and were close to giving up when God miraculously intervened. Let us start with Paul. When he was arrested and taken to Rome by sea, he faced many challenges, as the enemy sought to prevent him from fulfilling his mission of spreading the gospel. This may reflect what you are experiencing now, the enemy sees your future and is trying to frustrate your vision and make you give up.

Consider the many difficulties Paul faced on just one journey:

Storm at Sea

We had several days of slow sailing, and after much difficulty we finally neared Cnidus. But the wind was against us, so we sailed across to Crete, along the sheltered coast past Cape Salmone. We struggled along the coast with great difficulty and eventually arrived at Fair Havens, near the town of Lasea. We had lost a lot of time, and the weather had become dangerous for sea travel because it was late in the season. Paul warned the ship’s officers.

When a light wind began blowing from the south, the sailors thought they could make it. So, they pulled up anchor and sailed close to the shore of Crete. But the weather changed suddenly, and a wind of typhoon strength (called a “northeaster”) swept across the island and blew us out to sea. The sailors could not turn the ship into the wind, so they gave up and let it run before the gale.

We sailed along the sheltered side of a small island named Cauda, where with great difficulty we hoisted aboard the lifeboat that was being towed behind us. Then the sailors tied ropes around the hull of the ship to strengthen it. Fearing they would be driven on to the sandbars of Syrtis, off the African coast, they lowered the sea anchor to slow the ship and were driven before the wind.

The next day, as gale-force winds continued to batter the ship, the crew began throwing the cargo overboard. The following day, they even threw out some of the ship’s equipment. The terrible storm raged for many days, blotting out the sun and stars, until at last all hope was gone. (Acts 27:7–9, 13–20)

Does any of the phrases above describe your current situation? Read them again, many negative and opposing circumstances. Notice the final one: “all hope was gone”.

But the testimony is that, after all this, Paul and his fellow travellers survived, and he later fulfilled his divine mandate of preaching before the Roman authorities.

Your mission, project or dream will also succeed. You will fulfil your mandate. Push on. Help is coming. Don’t give up now.

Let us continue next week. Please share this message. Until next time, God bless.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of several books and audiobooks, including The Power of Midnight Prayer: Unlocking Spiritual Forces for Divine Intervention, and Receive Your Healing. Email: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com