Social protections as a gospel imperative ought to inform the praxis of Christian theology. We must weep and cry out for those who continue to suffer in a system that finds itself returning $770 million of the $1 billion (set aside for the Government’s Solidarity Programme) for debt reduction.

I cannot pass judgement on anyone. I am however among the pastors who continue to get calls from suffering hopeless Jamaicans whose only option is to beg for help. In a country where many profess belief in biblical teachings, we must examine our social conscience in light of the Word. Early in the sacred writings we see sensitivity for the poor, the widow, and the foreigner. We learn how the gleanings of the harvest should provide for the most vulnerable and even how debts were to be forgiven. The prophetic tradition is full of messages calling for the protection of the vulnerable.

Imagine, I serve with the Deanery of Kingston which operates a disaster relief hub at Christ Church in Vineyard Town. Whenever the occasional shipment of supplies comes, we have to beg for financial help to clear the barrels or pallets etc. And sometimes we have to wait until we are able to make up the funds before the goods can be cleared. We beg to purchase basic supplies so that we may help a school to provide some porridge or other breakfast for children who come from homes where any available funds are being used to fix the roof.

We receive calls from across Jamaica. We have helped people with restoration of a room or roof here and there. We are still begging and beseeching as we try to respond to cries for help. Bear in mind that some of the persons overseas who heard of our calls for help, simply respond that they are already sending it to the Government of Jamaica. Their confidence is understandably appreciated. In a world where scamming is as common as challenges, one wants to know that one’s help is going to the intended recipients.

My heart pains! At a time when the hype of giving for Christmas and doing the social media trips and pics in response to Hurricane Melissa has passed; and the reality of suffering continues, how must I feel when only two per cent of the billions given has been used? How must one feel when one is hearing the cries but lack the resources in a space where resources are actually there on the books?

The Deanery of Kingston in the Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands is blessed with the reach on the ground where people are suffering across Jamaica. That is why when we get a call from someone, we proceed to making a link with someone else with whom a situation may be assessed and verified! And guess what? We have absolutely no interest in the political or religious affiliation of those in need of help. In fact, we are guided by human rights sensitivity which lives justice for one and justice for all.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, we do not parade videos about the outreach we do since we believe in protecting people’s dignity. However, the downside to that is we live in an age where the lack of video evidence also means the lack of the capacity to impress.

People have need for help to pay for prescription medication, eye examination, and eye care inclusive of prescription lens. People need help with the cost of surgery. Some even need help with a more nutritionally supportive diet. Some just ask for a pack of crackers and an egg or a small tin mackerel so they can take some medication.

Confession – some days I am moved to private tears when I see what some people have to go through just to survive. Some days I get wary of the prayers being sent all over social media by those who are blessed and highly favoured while many are poor and of low estate. Then there are those who are forever drinking from their saucer because their cup has overflown. They do not have a clue about how scandalous it is that cups overflow in a society where many cups remain dry!

In 1 John 3:16-18, we read, “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters. If anyone has material possessions and sees a brother or sister in need but has no pity on them, how can the love of God be in that person? Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”

In serving the poor, we serve Christ. In Matthew 25:40, “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”

How may we appeal to our common humanity as we seek to respond and help those who still await help in the aftermath of monster Hurricane Melissa? How may we address the bureaucracy or other challenges which prevent an effective response to people in need of shelter, medical care, food, and a sense of stability as we face the new hurricane season? How may we treat this with a deeper sense of urgency?

We pray for social justice: Grant, O God, that your holy and life-giving Spirit may so move every human heart, and especially the hearts of the people of this land, that barriers which divide us may crumble, suspicions disappear, and hatreds cease; that our divisions being healed, we may live in justice and peace; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Fr Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human rights and dignity. Please send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and seanmajorcampbell@gmail.com