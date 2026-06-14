Teen killed in Quarry Hill, Spanish Town shooting

The St Catherine police are searching for four men who allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old construction worker in the Quarry Hill community on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Miguel Anderson, otherwise called 'Bingy', of Quarry Hill in Spanish Town.

Reports are that about 8 p.m., Anderson was sitting on a chair inside a business establishment when he was attacked by four armed men.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire, hitting Anderson multiple times.

A man who was seated in a motor vehicle parked nearby also came under gunfire. He escaped physical injury, but the vehicle was damaged by bullets.

The attackers fled the area after the shooting.

Police were summoned to the scene and, upon arrival, found Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was transported to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has yet been established for Anderson's killing, which occurred near an area currently under a 48-hour curfew.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch is investigating.

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