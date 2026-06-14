US citizen reported missing in St Andrew

Seventy-one-year-old Dennis Lamonte, a United States citizen who resides in Golden Spring, Stony Hill, St Andrew, has been reported missing, the police say.

Lamonte is of light complexion, medium build, and is approximately 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill police are that Lamonte was last seen at his home on Sunday, June 7, at about 6 p.m. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

He has not been heard from since, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dennis Lamonte is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876-942-2223, the police emergency number 119, or the nearest police station.

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