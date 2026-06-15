Cascade Primary and Infant School named highest achiever in national nutrition

Cascade, West Portland.

Portland-located school, Cascade Primary and Infant was last Thursday recognised as the first school in Jamaica to achieve 100 per cent compliance with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ National School Nutrition Policy.

The policy is best described as a comprehensive, multi-sectoral framework and partnership arrangement between the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information which lays out clear principles and actions to promote healthy eating and active living in all Jamaican schools.

Speaking during a recognition ceremony at the school on June 11, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton pointed out that, over a one-year period, 202 schools were inspected, with assistance from the education ministry,, and that Cascade Primary and Infant emerged as the school which complied 100 per cent with feeding its children a balanced meal, cutting out sugary drinks, providing them with at least one fruit per day and, by extension, doing it in a community-based way with parents and teachers leading the charge.

“The school’s achievement shows the rest of Jamaica that it is possible to provide children with good nutrition while they are in school and also ensure play and physical activity,” said Tufton.

“What this tells me is that Cascade has done it and therefore other schools islandwide can also do the same. This is a community-based school which invests heavily in farming. They are able to grow their own fruits and vegetables and feed students. Fruits and vegetables are seasonal crops, so they can be easily rotated. Whether it’s apple, ripe banana, oranges, grapefruit, cane, cho cho, potatoes, pumpkin, mangoes, carrot, or cucumber, these are easily grown in the community. Eating healthy is the best way,“ he concluded.

Icylyn Bailey, principal of Cascade Primary and Infant, stated that the award was not just a certificate mounted on the walls of the school, but it represents daily meals which fuel learning, healthy habits being formed in students, and a partnership between school, parents, and community.

She also commended the parents for packing healthy snacks for their children to take to school, especially on the school’s newly implemented fruit-and-water Wednesdays, while taking timeout also to recognise the invaluable service provided by the school’s cook, who she said “serves with care”.

“To our teachers, who reinforce the lessons, this is our victory we celebrate today. Healthy children are the foundation of a strong Jamaica. We pledge to continue this work with excellence so that every child who passes through our gate will live healthier, smarter, and be ready for the global village,” the principal said.

In the meantime, Rhoda-Moy Crawford, state minister in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, pointed to the importance and value of good nutrition being provided in schools for the development of students.

“We know that a child who is hungry, poorly nourished, or tired cannot concentrate fully in classes. The right nutrients are needed for energy, attention, attendance and performance,“ she said.

“Our national school nutrition policy is important because it gives structure and direction to this kind of work. It supports healthier eating habits and [a] more physically active lifestyle among students. It helps to address malnutrition and reduce the risk of lifestyle-related illnesses later in life,” she added.

gareth.davis@gleanerjm.com