Foundation urges faster assessments for children facing learning challenges

The Fi We Children Foundation (FWCF) is calling for the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information to accelerate educational assessments for children experiencing developmental and learning challenges, particularly those believed to be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health crises.

The appeal follows a report published in The Observer highlighting concerns that so-called "pandemic babies" are contributing to increased demand for inclusive classrooms, especially in Kingston and St Andrew, St James and Westmoreland.

In a statement yesterday, the foundation pointed to comments from Assistant Chief Education Officer in the Special Education Unit, Dionne Gayle-Smart, who indicated that increases in developmental conditions may be associated with outbreaks of the chikungunya virus, Zika virus and, more recently, COVID-19.

According to Gayle-Smart, the ministry has observed an increase in the number of students presenting on the autism spectrum following those epidemics and pandemics.

FWCF Youth Policy Committee member Tasheera Thompson said children requiring additional support should not face lengthy delays before receiving assessments and appropriate educational placement.

"Regardless of the cause, children requiring additional support should not be left waiting months or years for assessments and placement," Thompson said.

"Early intervention is critical to ensuring every child can reach their full potential."

The foundation also urged the Government to strengthen Jamaica's special education infrastructure, citing Guyana's establishment of its first public special education system, including dedicated facilities and specialised schools for children with autism and hearing impairments.

FWCF said Jamaica should expand affordable special education schools, particularly in rural communities where families often face significant travel costs to access services in neighbouring towns.

The organisation argued that such barriers disproportionately affect low-income households and can limit children's access to education.

The foundation also referenced Jamaica's obligations under the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which the country ratified in 1975. It noted that the covenant emphasises the right to education and the importance of making social services accessible in a timely manner, particularly for people living in remote areas.

While referrals for special education placement are commonly made through the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and independent child psychiatrists, FWCF is urging the ministry to broaden assessment pathways and reduce waiting periods.

"No child should be denied access to education because of lengthy assessment delays or geographical barriers," Thompson said.

"Jamaica must strengthen its inclusive education system so that every child, regardless of ability or location, has an equal opportunity to learn and thrive."