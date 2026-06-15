Paymaster back with Marks, eyes global growth 

Ambassador Audrey Marks has reacquired Paymaster Jamaica Limited from telecommunications operator Digicel Group, making her the sole owner of Jamaica's first multi-payment agency.

Paymaster offers a one-stop shop for bill payments, remittances and service subscriptions.

The reacquisition concludes discussions that began in 2024, prior to Marks assuming her current public responsibilities as minister of efficiency, innovation and digital transformation and member of parliament (MP) for Manchester North Eastern.

She has acquired the 80 per cent ownership stake that Digicel held in APM, the parent company of Paymaster Jamaica Limited.

Marks founded Paymaster in 1997, and the company has since grown into one of Jamaica's most recognised payment service providers, serving individuals, businesses, government entities and communities across the island through its extensive network and innovative payment solutions.

Marks said Paymaster's day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted.

Speaking on the transaction, she said the reacquisition represents both a return to the company's entrepreneurial roots and the beginning of a new chapter focused on growth, modernisation and enhanced customer service.

“Paymaster has always been about innovation, accessibility, and delivering value to our customers. This transaction allows the company to build on its strong foundation while positioning for future growth opportunities in an increasingly technology-driven environment,” Marks said.

She stressed that she will not be involved in the day-to-day operation of Paymaster, given her current role as a Cabinet minister and MP, which she said leaves her with very little personal time and presents the potential for conflicts of interest.

“I will be entering into strategic management arrangements for the day-to-day operation of the company,” she told The Gleaner.

Marks said the decision to reacquire Paymaster followed Digicel's change in ownership and the new management's focus on telecommunications rather than other aspects of the business.

“With the change in ownership, I therefore saw an opportunity to come back and transition Paymaster to a fin tech company,” she said.

She said advances in technology have created opportunities to make the company more inclusive for Jamaicans, not only on the island but also throughout the diaspora.

To that end, she said Paymaster will pursue expansion into global markets by serving the diaspora through both online platforms and physical locations.

“The goal is to make it easier for Jamaicans to access financial and other services that are affordable and acceptable,” said Marks.

“Paymaster extends its appreciation to Digicel for its partnership and support over the years and looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders as it embarks on this exciting new phase of growth and transformation,” Marks added.

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