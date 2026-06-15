Teen killed as gunmen strike in Quarry Hill

An 18-year-old construction worker was shot and killed while sitting at a shop in Quarry Hill, Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night, during an attack that also left another man injured and a motor vehicle damaged.

The deceased has been identified as Miguel Anderson, otherwise called ‘Bingy’, of Quarry Hill.

According to reports, about 8 p.m., Anderson was seated in a chair at the shop in the Henderson View community, near Shelly Corner Shop, when he was pounced upon by several men armed with firearms. The assailants allegedly opened gunfire, hitting Anderson multiple times.

During the attack, a 31-year-old man sustained injuries to his hand. He was transported to hospital, where he was treated and later released. A motor car in the area was also damaged by gunfire.

Residents, alerted by the sound of explosions, summoned the police. Upon arrival, the officers found Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are treating the matter as murder, shooting with intent, and malicious destruction of property.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing to anyone with information that may assist in the probe to contact the Spanish Town police or Crime Stop at 311.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com