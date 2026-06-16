Case against driver charged in fatal hit-and-run of 11-y-o boy stalled

The case against a driver charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run death of an 11-year-old boy along the Mandela Highway has been delayed due to difficulties in locating witnesses.

Conroy Cole is charged with vehicular manslaughter arising from the death of Duran McKenzie, who was a student of Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School and a resident of Ferry district, St Catherine.

When the case came up today in the St Catherine Parish Court, the investigating officer informed the court that he was having difficulties locating two witnesses.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne expressed concern about the delays in the matter and told the policeman to make every effort to establish contact with the witnesses.

The matter was subsequently postponed, and Cole is scheduled to return to court on July 29.

Allegations are that on the afternoon of June 10, 2025, McKenzie was on his way home from school when he disembarked a bus in Ferry.

It is alleged that he was struck by a Ford Transit motor truck being driven by Cole, who allegedly fled the scene.

A coordinated police investigation later led to Cole's apprehension in Red Hills, St Andrew.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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