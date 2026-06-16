Two Jamaicans on King Charles’ birthday honours list 

Jamaicans Sir Patrick Vernon and Dame Beverley Lindsay are among the honourees on King Charles’ 2026 birthday list.

Vernon, who currently serves on the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council for United Kingdom (UK) South, was honoured for his contribution to racial equity, health equity and to social justice.

Lindsay was honoured for her service to the West Midlands and to charity.

To receive an honour on the King’s birthday honours list, individuals must demonstrate outstanding achievement, public service and long-term voluntary and community work.

Individuals are rewarded for their significant contribution to making life meaningfully better for others, as well as improving Britain’s reputation.

An independent honours committee decides the individuals to be honoured. The recommendations go to the prime minister and then to the King, who awards the honour.

Meanwhile, seven people were honoured yesterday with the Governor General’s Achievement Awards – Diaspora. The awards were presented by Governor General Sir Patrick Allen at the 11th biennial Diaspora Conference being held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

Those honoured were Lisa Ratty and Christina McPherson from Canada; Carl Samuels from the UK; Dr M. White and Asha Richards from the US; Dr Nicoleen Johnson from China; and Sandra Colly-Durant from France.

The GGAA-D are given biennially to outstanding Jamaicans living in the US, UK, Canada and other areas of the world with Jamaican populations. Awardees must have an outstanding and verifiable record of community service. Recipients cannot be holders of any prior national honour or award.

Since its inception in 2008, the GGAA-D has highlighted the remarkable efforts of more than 40 recipients who have positively impacted their local communities and Jamaica as a whole.

The awards process will also be streamlined for the future, with plans to include more recipients, whether by region or country. This approach will ensure a broader and more equitable recognition of the diverse contributions across the diaspora.

editorial@gleanerjm.com