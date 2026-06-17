Donnell Dunkley uses curiosity to break fear of science

For many students, science can seem intimidating — a subject of complex formulas, unfamiliar terms and difficult ideas. For Donnell Dunkley, however, it represents something quite different: curiosity, discovery and opportunity.

A biochemistry graduate, educator, youth leader and advocate for STEM, Dunkley is committed to helping young people see science not merely as a subject, but as a way of understanding the world. Through his work at New Forest High School and his involvement in the BOOST Programme, he is helping to shape a new generation of thinkers and problem-solvers in Jamaica.

His passion for science, however, was not always evident. Dunkley grew up in Kennedy Grove, Clarendon, raised with his sister by devoted parents in what he describes as a peaceful, supportive community. The values instilled there continue to guide him. Self-motivated, ambitious and jovial, he is driven by a firm sense of purpose.

“Once I decide to achieve something, I am committed to seeing it through to the very end,” he said.

Yet science held little appeal in his early years. “I wish I could say my relationship with science was love at first sight, but it absolutely was not,” he said. That changed in third form at Glenmuir High School, when he encountered a teacher, Dorraine Bonnick, whose enthusiasm transformed his outlook.

“Her passion for the subject rubbed off on me. Though difficult, I started to find the concepts interesting and wanted to learn even more,” Dunkley said.

The experience shaped the educator he would become. Today, he aims to inspire curiosity and confidence in his own students, just as his teacher did for him. Teaching, though, was not part of his original plan. Before joining the BOOST Programme — an initiative to address shortages of STEM teachers — he had not envisaged a career in the classroom.

“I found its objective of alleviating the deficit of STEM teachers to be highly admirable. I wanted to contribute to achieving this aim by giving students the opportunity they deserve to effectively learn the sciences.” he said.

Since September 2025, Dunkley has been teaching at New Forest High School, where he is the institution’s first chemistry teacher. In that role, he is not only introducing the subject but helping to establish its future at the school.

Aware that many students find chemistry daunting, he has focused on making lessons engaging and accessible. He connects scientific ideas to everyday experiences and encourages questioning. “I want them to have curious minds. I want them to ask how and why things happen,” he said.

He also prepares detailed handouts to reduce note-taking, allowing more time for discussion and critical thinking. The results have been encouraging, with students becoming more engaged as they focus on understanding. Interactive tools — including Kahoot, Quizizz and quiz-style games — further reinforce learning. “The students love the games because they enjoy the competition,” he said.

In addition to chemistry, Dunkley teaches Spanish to lower-school students, reflecting his belief in the importance of language skills in an interconnected world. By teaching both, he aims to equip students with a broader range of opportunities.

Though early in his career, he has a clear measure of success. It lies not in examination results alone, but in growing confidence. “When I see students who initially believed it was impossible to learn certain concepts start to gradually understand them, that is success for me,” he said. Moments when doubt gives way to understanding, he adds, are the most rewarding.

Looking ahead, he hopes to influence how students view science and their future careers. Too often, he believes, they associate the field with a narrow set of professions. “I want students to know their countless options. I want them to make informed decisions about their future,” he said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com