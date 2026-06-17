Holness bats for coordinated response as organised crime takes hold in Jamaican Diaspora 

WESTERN BUREAU:

Greater international cooperation in combating organised crime is being urged by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, who, yesterday, reiterated that the threat is taking root in the Jamaican Diaspora through illicit networks involved in lottery scamming and firearms trafficking.

Holness, who was addressing the opening of the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, St James, said criminal organisations have become increasingly transnational, creating the need for a coordinated response between Jamaica and its international partners.

"A part of that lesson is that the criminal network is connected," said Holness while outlining the country's recent progress in reducing violent crime.

"Please forgive what I'm about to say: the criminals have representatives in the diaspora as well."

Holness said criminal groups are expanding their operations beyond Jamaica's borders, which has forced the Government to strengthen security partnerships with foreign governments and law-enforcement agencies to disrupt their activities.

"As they (the criminals) become more transnational … the Government of Jamaica has increased its transnational cooperation with other countries and security forces to make sure that criminals have no place to hide," he said.

Holness also pointed to enhanced collaboration with the United States as a key element of the country's crime-fighting strategy, noting that the partnership has already yielded significant results.

"We have especially increased our cooperation with the government of the United States, which has resulted in several important initiatives and changes," he said, highlighting recent high-profile arrests linked to lottery scamming operations and the illegal importation of guns into Jamaica.

Holness also warned that security challenges facing neighbouring Caribbean states could lead criminal networks to shift their operations into Jamaica and the wider northern Caribbean.

"We are cognisant that as security operations are stepped up in the Eastern Caribbean, criminals and their networks will seek to divert more into the Northern Caribbean, but we are preparing, and we are prepared for them," he said.

Holness said Jamaica's security forces are now better equipped to confront evolving criminal threats, noting that the Government has nearly tripled its spending on national security over the past decade while also expanding the ranks of both the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force.

Holness also revealed that homicides have fallen by 67 per cent over the last four years, which he attributed to stronger law enforcement, improved intelligence gathering, and closer international cooperation.

In responding to Holness’ pronouncements, Captain Kevin Junor, a former Global Jamaican Diaspora Council member and sector lead on citizens and security, said the Jamaican Diaspora has consistently proven itself to be a driving force for national development, community building, and crime prevention.

“The overwhelming majority of Jamaicans abroad reject criminality and strongly support efforts to dismantle transnational gangs and illicit financial networks that threaten the country’s progress,” he told The Gleaner.

He further noted that diaspora leaders have long partnered with Jamaica through investments, educational programmes, mentorship initiatives, charitable projects, support for vulnerable communities, and reporting persons suspected to be involved in crime to the authorities.

“Many have welcomed increased collaboration with law enforcement and government agencies to ensure that the small minority involved in criminal activities does not tarnish the reputation of the wider diaspora community,” he said while acknowledging that the challenge would not disappear overnight.

“We are working with all partners to mitigate and ultimately eradicate these practices so that we can continue reducing major crimes in Jamaica.”

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com