Jamaica’s security attaché graduates from Inter-American Defense College

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanisha Ellison, Jamaica’s security attaché at the embassy in Washington, DC, has become the first Jamaican to graduate from the Inter-American Defense College (IADC). She joined 63 senior officials from across the Americas at a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Organization of American States (OAS) on June 12.

Ellison completed the year-long master’s programme in Inter-American defense and security, designed to prepare diplomats, senior military officers and high-ranking police officials for strategic leadership roles across the hemisphere. Hosted by the United States at Fort Lesley J. McNair, the multilingual programme covers strategic planning, civil-military relations, international affairs, multidimensional security, peace operations and crisis management.

The graduation drew senior regional figures, including OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin and Jeffrey Bostic, president of Barbados, who delivered the commencement address. He urged graduates to adapt to a more complex security landscape. “Your job is no longer focused on defending territory alone,” he said. “It is to defend clarity, defend facts, and defend the ability of your citizens to distinguish between threat and noise, between adversary and ally.”

He stressed that the relationships forged during the programme would prove as valuable as the qualification itself. “When the next crisis hits, and it will, you will not be reading a policy paper,” he said. “You will be making a call to someone who sat a few seats away from you in the seminar room.”

TRANSFORMATIVE EXPERIENCE

Reflecting on her achievement, Ellison described the programme as transformative. “The programme has deepened my understanding of the multidimensional security challenges and mechanisms for better cooperation as we navigate the complex, interconnected issues shaping our hemisphere,” she said.

She added: “The engagements with military officers, diplomats and other security professionals across the Americas provided invaluable perspectives that will strengthen my ability to continue contributing to Jamaica’s security, development and international engagement. The professional bonds built were very useful during the course and will continue to strengthen cooperation long after today’s graduation.”

Ellison completed the programme with distinction and credited her success to family support, colleagues and Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s former ambassador to the United States and now minister with responsibility for efficiency, innovation and digital transformation, who recommended her for the course.

“This achievement was truly a family effort,” she said. “Pursuing a full-time, in-person academic programme while maintaining my responsibilities as security attaché required significant adjustments. I am deeply grateful to my family and to the team at the Embassy of Jamaica for their unwavering support. I am especially thankful to Minister Marks for ensuring Jamaica’s historic participation in this programme, and I intend to pay that opportunity forward.”

Marks framed the achievement as part of a wider push to secure Jamaica’s presence in key institutions. “I have always believed that Jamaica must have a seat at every table where opportunities exist, particularly those that build capacity for the future,” she said. “Recommending SSP Ellison for this programme was an easy decision. She has consistently distinguished herself through professionalism, leadership and service, and I knew this opportunity would further strengthen her ability to contribute to Jamaica’s development and to the next generation of transformational leaders” she said.

Lishann Salmon, chargé d’affaires at the embassy, described the milestone as a point of national pride. “Tanisha exemplifies excellence, professionalism and an unwavering pursuit of improvement,” she said. “Beyond her security portfolio, she actively contributes to initiatives that strengthen Jamaica’s diplomatic engagement, support the Jamaican diaspora and drive institutional innovation within the embassy. Her commitment to service reflects the very best of Jamaica.”

Since March 2024, Ellison has served as Jamaica’s security attaché in Washington, where she represents the country’s national security interests through diplomacy and cooperation. She acts as the principal liaison with the United States Department of Homeland Security and other American law-enforcement agencies, while coordinating with Jamaican ministries and agencies. She also serves as Jamaica’s delegate to the Inter-American Defense Board and as an alternative representative to the OAS.

Antony Anderson, Jamaica’s 14th ambassador to the United States and now head of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority, said the programme strengthens regional cooperation. “Developing shared understanding is essential to Jamaica's national security and international security cooperation, " he said. “The leadership of the college has spoken highly of Jamaica's historic participation and is eager to see more Jamaicans benefit from this experience. The relationships built and strategic perspectives gained through SSP Ellison's participation will undoubtedly strengthen Jamaica's leadership capacity for years to come."

Founded in 1962, the Inter-American Defense College has graduated more than 3,000 leaders from 27 nations, including heads of state, defence ministers and senior officials. The 65th cohort included participants from across the Americas and beyond, among them Argentina, The Bahamas, Brazil, Canada and the United States.