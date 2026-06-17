One Park fires up Father’s Day experience with savoury Smoke Sundays series

The summer season has arrived, and there is nothing more satisfying than the unmistakable aromas of beloved island spices wafting in the open air. With Father’s Day fast approaching, if you’re not one to fire up the grill for the occasion but you’re still looking to give your dad that bold and rich barbecue taste, then you’re in luck. One Park Restaurant and Lounge is ready to charm appetites with the official launch of its monthly culinary series, Smoke Sundays.

Just in time for the occasion, the restaurant will transform its modern space into a smokehouse filled with premium meats, live grilling, signature handcrafted and elevated cocktail pairings, curated by Appleton Estate.

“Father’s Day is all about bringing people together over great food, and our Smoke Sundays experience was designed with that in mind. From the prime smoked beef short rib and sorrel-glazed lamb ribs to fire-grilled skirt steak and jerk barbecued chicken, the menu celebrates bold flavours, live-fire cooking, and the kind of hearty dishes that dads love,” executive chef and culinary director Judah Ellis told Food.

The evening was especially designed for food aficionados, as well as newcomers, and the stars of the menu will be accompanied by several sides, including mac and aged cheddar, sweet potato purée, the smash potato medley and Schezwan string beans.

And while the food series, which will take place on the last Sunday of every month, is set to highlight the restaurant’s smoked meat offerings, attendees will also be able to choose from One Park’s regular menu, including seafood, pasta dishes, salads, vegetarian-friendly options, and dishes suitable for younger diners.

“Guests will be able to enjoy both our full à la carte menu and our special Father’s Day Smoke Sundays menu. The Smoke Sundays offering features a selection of premium smoked and grilled meats prepared exclusively for the occasion, while all of One Park’s signature dishes will remain available throughout the day. Our team is also happy to accommodate dietary restrictions and food allergies wherever possible, and guests are encouraged to inform their server of any special requirements,” Ellis revealed.

Centred on the four Fs: fire, flavour, fellowship and fathers, the experience moves beyond traditional Sunday dining, blending the artistry of slow smoking and open-fire cooking with the refined ambience that has become synonymous with the restaurant.

“This Sunday, it will be more than just a meal; it’s a complete dining experience. Families can enjoy exceptional food, handcrafted cocktails, great music, and the vibrant atmosphere of our terrace while celebrating the fathers and father figures in their lives. With both our signature menu and the exclusive Smoke Sundays offerings available, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Ellis.

krysta.anderson@gleanerjm.com