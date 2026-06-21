St Catherine court frees man of rape charge

A St Catherine man who was accused of rape was freed in court on Friday after it was established during the trial that the sex was consensual.

A judge in the St Catherine Circuit Court upheld a no-case submission, freeing the 30-year-old man.

During the trial, it was established that the parties had been in a consensual sexual relationship and that no rape had taken place.

The Crown led evidence that in July 2023, the complainant was at her residence in Portmore, which she shared with the man.

She alleged that he raped her.

A report was made to the Portmore police, and an investigation was launched, resulting in the man's arrest and subsequent charge of rape.

He made numerous court appearances and maintained his innocence throughout.

- Rasbert Turner

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