Campion College old boy honoured in US with Michigan Man of Excellence Award

Jamaica-born Dr. Gavin Beckford has been honoured as one of The Michigan Chronicle’s Men of Excellence.

Each year, The Michigan Chronicle recognises African American men in Michigan who inspire others through excellence, vision, leadership, exceptional achievement and a deep commitment to empowerment across multiple sectors of society.

The awards celebrate Black men in Detroit and beyond who are making meaningful contributions in business, faith, education, politics and community service. The Men of Excellence Awards highlight individuals who exemplify integrity, leadership and a commitment to uplifting others while strengthening their communities.

Beckford’s recognition reflects his work in economic development and civic leadership.

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, his journey began at Campion College before he travelled to the United States and Europe to continue his studies.

He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Howard University, followed by a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Babson College and a Doctor of Philosophy in Management and Entrepreneurship from IE Business School.

Throughout his career, Beckford has focused on economic development, mentorship and community growth. His work in the Charter Township of Canton has centred on building partnerships and creating opportunities for businesses and residents.

He currently serves as economic and downtown development manager for the Charter Township of Canton and also contributes to regional and state organisations, including initiatives supporting families in need.

Beckford said his experiences living and studying in Jamaica, the United States and Spain have shaped his approach to leadership and community development.

Reflecting on the award, he described it as unexpected.

“This was a complete surprise to me but it is a reminder that even the quiet work has a deep impact,” he said.

He added that the recognition reflects the importance of building genuine relationships that lay the foundation for long-term impact.

“This award is a tribute to the great Jamaican teachers and mentors in my life who made this achievement possible,” he said.

In a social media post, Beckford said he was humbled by the recognition and extended congratulations to his fellow awardees for their contributions to their respective communities.

The annual recognition is one of The Michigan Chronicle’s signature platforms, honouring Black men whose work continues to shape the civic, professional, cultural, educational and economic landscape of the region.

The 2026 class reflects a broad cross-section of leadership across Metro Detroit and Michigan, spanning faith, education, housing, health care, labour, public service, entrepreneurship, finance, the arts and corporate leadership.

According to the publication, this year’s class is distinguished by the range of institutions represented and the shared sense of responsibility reflected in their work.

“These are men leading schools, guiding congregations, expanding access to care, strengthening public systems, supporting small businesses, advancing housing solutions, protecting labour, building cultural spaces, and helping shape how communities experience opportunity,” the publication stated.

“The Michigan Chronicle’s 2026 Men of Excellence honorees represent that charge. They are part of a continuing legacy of Black men who lead with skill, service, vision, and accountability. Their names now join a tradition that reminds Detroit what leadership can look like when it is rooted in community and built to last.”

The awards were presented during a ceremony last Thursday night in downtown Detroit.

editorial@gleanerjm.com