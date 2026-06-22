JHTA defends managed beach access amid growing controversy

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) is pushing back against criticism of managed beach access, arguing that proper regulation rather than unrestricted entry is essential to protect beach users, coastal environments, and the country's tourism industry.

The position comes amid growing public debate and legal challenges surrounding beach access rights, with the tourism lobby insisting that the issue is not whether Jamaicans should have access to beaches, but how that access should be managed.

"The question before Jamaica is not whether Jamaicans and visitors alike should access our beaches, they absolutely should," said JHTA President Christopher Jarrett.

"The question is how we enable access in a manner that protects our people, our visitors, and our coastlines."

Jarrett said the association rejects any suggestion that managed access is designed to exclude Jamaicans from the country's coastline.

Instead, he argued that many unmanaged beaches have become difficult to enjoy because of harassment, illegal vending, criminal activity, and poor environmental conditions.

According to the JHTA, inadequate sanitation, accumulated waste, coastal erosion, and the absence of basic amenities have contributed to deteriorating conditions at some public beaches.

The association warned that allowing such problems to persist could damage Jamaica's international reputation as a tourism destination and undermine one of the country's most important economic sectors.

"The reputation of Jamaica as a well-respected tourist destination, built over the better part of seven decades, will not survive within an environment of public disorder, insecurity or instability at beach locations," Jarrett said.

He noted that negative reports about visitor experiences can spread rapidly through international media and social media platforms that influence travel decisions.

The JHTA also stressed that any discussion surrounding beach access must take into account the legal property rights of homeowners and tourism investors, many of whom have invested billions of dollars in tourism infrastructure along the island's coastline.

The association argued that those investments support tens of thousands of jobs and provide business opportunities for farmers, artisans, transportation operators and other service providers.

The intervention comes as the Government reviews a proposed Beach Access Policy aimed at clarifying public access rights and addressing long-standing concerns about access to sections of Jamaica's coastline.

The JHTA said it plans to submit recommendations to the Government and is calling for a consensus-driven approach that balances public access, environmental stewardship, public safety, and investor confidence.

While supporting what it describes as meaningful public access to beaches, the association maintains that access must be properly managed, secured, maintained and funded to ensure beaches remain safe and sustainable for future generations.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com