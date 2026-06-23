Green: Planting what you feel like is not a business strategy

WESTERN BUREAU:

Agriculture Minister Floyd Green wants local farmers and their counterparts in the Diaspora to be strategic in their planning, noting that those who plant crops without first identifying a market are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Green, who was speaking during a session of the recently concluded 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference in Montego Bay, wants local and diaspora investors to adopt a more business-oriented approach to agriculture by turning away from the traditional practice of planting based on personal preference rather than market demand.

“Part of what we are doing at the Agro-Invest Corporation is encouraging investors to come to us before they start planting so that we can guide them into what the market is looking for," he said.

Green also argued that too many farmers continue to make production decisions without first securing buyers, resulting in challenges when it comes time for them to sell their produce.

"Sometimes what happens is that people plant what they feel like. That's not a good approach. The business approach is that you look for your market first, you look at your prices, how much it is that you are going to get from it, and then make your production decision," he said.

Green's comments came in response to concerns that many prospective farmers, particularly young people, are hesitant to enter agriculture because they fear they will be unable to find markets for their produce.

However, he said good opportunities exist, pointing to several Government-backed systems designed to connect farmers directly with buyers.

Green pointed to the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), which maintains marketing officers in every parish. He said the entity’s primary responsibility is to match farmers with processors, exporters and other purchasers.

"Every parish has a marketing officer, and their sole job is to link farmers with markets, link farmers to GraceKennedy, agro-processors and exporters," said Green, who also highlighted the Agri-Linkages Exchange (ALEX), an online platform that connects farmers with the tourism industry.

"Our farmers can register on the ALEX platform, which provides direct linkages to hotels. Often, purchasing managers who are seeking specific products turn to the exchange to find exactly what they need," he said.

For larger investors, Green said the Agro-Invest Corporation offers hands-on support, including the assignment of investment officers who can help guide projects from planning through to production and marketing.

He stressed that quality and consistency remain critical to accessing major markets, noting that established processors and exporters are often prepared to purchase large quantities of produce once the required standards are met.

Using ackee as an example, Green said companies such as GraceKennedy are willing to absorb significant volumes of produce from farmers who can maintain quality requirements and reliable supply.

His message to farmers and investors was clear, as he pointed out that successful agriculture begins not in the field, but in the marketplace.

“Find your market first," Green urged, arguing that modern farming must be driven by demand, profitability and strategic planning rather than tradition or personal preference.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com