JN Bank records surplus of more than $2 billion

JN Bank delivered a solid performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, achieving profit before tax of more than $2.29 billion. Net profit amounted to $1.45 billion, more than three times the prior year’s result of $439 million.

This strong growth reflects the bank’s resilience and deliberate strategic focus amid continued local and global challenges, as it remains steadfast on delivering long-term value to JN members.

Operating profit more than doubled to $2.81 billion from $862 million, underscoring strong earnings and improved operational efficiency, which was backed by a reduction in the cost-to-income ratio, moving from 95 per cent to 87 per cent. Income growth outpaced expenses, resulting in stronger profitability, although operating costs increased modestly year over year.

The bank’s credit performance also improved, as impairment losses declined significantly from $654 million to $285 million, signalling a stronger loan portfolio and prudent risk management practices.

Its total comprehensive income rose to $2.46 billion, supported by earnings growth and improved valuation reserves, while retained earnings were $5.5 billion, emphasising its strong capital position. At the same time, JN Bank’s total assets rose to $286 billion and customer deposits increased by approximately $24 billion to just under $234 billion, demonstrating the continued strong confidence in JN Bank by Jamaicans locally and overseas.

The bank’s capital base remained solid with total equity moving up by $2.5 billion to just under $30 billion, while it maintains a capital ratio of 13 per cent. This demonstrates the strength of JN Bank and its ability to continue serving members in the event of challenges.

Its cash flow of $13.2 billion further reflects this strength, along with the maintenance of its strong liquidity and capital levels.

“JN Bank will continue to improve operational efficiency and achieve its strategic objectives,” said Keith Levy, interim managing director of JN Bank. “This will continue to drive its positive momentum and maintain its sustainable growth in the years ahead.”