Medical Associates funds computers for St Catherine inmates

Medical Associates Limited has funded six computers and a printer for the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town through Food For The Poor Jamaica.

The equipment is expected to strengthen educational and administrative functions, expanding inmates’ access to learning and helping equip them with skills for reintegration into society.

"Rehabilitation is an essential part of the correctional process, and access to technology can play a significant role in preparing individuals for life beyond incarceration," said Marsha Burrell-Rose, marketing and missions manager at Food For The Poor Jamaica. "We are grateful to Medical Associates for recognising the value of investing in opportunities that promote personal growth, education and positive transformation."

The donation comes as digital literacy and computer skills grow increasingly important in the workforce. The initiative aims to bridge learning gaps and support inmates in developing practical skills that may improve prospects after release.

Officials at the facility welcomed the contribution, saying the computers and printer will support educational programmes and other rehabilitation efforts.

Food For The Poor Jamaica said it continues to partner with corporate donors and community stakeholders on initiatives to create opportunities, support vulnerable populations and contribute to national development.