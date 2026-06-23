Operations resume at UHWI following protest by nurses

Operations at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) have returned to normal following protest actions by nurses in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department earlier today.

In a statement, the hospital administration said measures have been implemented to address the immediate concerns, including the transfer of patients from the A&E department to inpatient wards to reduce congestion and improve patient flow.

While thanking the nurse team for its continued commitment to patient care and service delivery, the UWHI said it remains focused on maintaining a safe and supportive environment for both patients and staff while ensuring the continued delivery of quality healthcare services.

"Patient care remains our highest priority. We want to reassure the public that the concerns raised have been addressed and UHWI is fully open and available to serve the public. Our team remains committed to delivering the high standard of care that patients expect and deserve,” the St Andrew-based hospital said.

Frustrated with severe overcrowding in the department, which has limited space to settle patients, the nurses at the A&E department of the hospital walked off the job this morning.

An individual close to the situation claimed wards have retained several old beds that can no longer be used, which has prevented new beds from being put in place to accommodate new patients.

As a result, the source said, the A&E is being used as a "storeroom" for emergency patients, some for several days and who are in need of care beyond what the emergency department can provide after initial assessment and treatment.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.