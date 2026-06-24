12 motorists fined for toll evasion in St Catherine court

Several motorists were fined in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday after being found guilty of toll evasion.

The cases were heard before Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle.

During the day's proceedings, a total of 12 motorists were fined for toll evasion offences.

The court was advised that the penalty for each breach is a fine of $10,000 or five days' imprisonment.

In one case, the registered owner of a motor vehicle was informed that the person driving his vehicle had allegedly evaded toll payments on six separate occasions.

The owner was ordered to pay a total fine of $60,000 and was given until July 7, 2026, to settle the amount.

According to the police, the offenders drove up to toll plazas along the PJ Patterson Highway and proceeded through without making payment.

Investigators told the court that the breaches were detected after toll operators reviewed surveillance footage.

Subsequent investigations reportedly led to the identification and arrest of the motorists involved.

- Rasbert Turner

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