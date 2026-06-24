Another 230 Hanover students get educational grants

Western Bureau:

Another 230 students from Hanover, who are in various stages of their studies, got a major financial boost from the Hanover Charities, which disbursed more than $277 million in scholarships, grants and awards, during a ceremony at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas yesterday.

According to Katrin Casserly, chairman of the Hanover Charities, which is the largest philanthropic and charitable entity in that parish, the 69-year-old organisation has faced multiple challenges throughout its existence but continues to be a source of help to needy students.

“What has sustained us through every challenge is a simple belief that people matter,” Casserly said, while addressing what was this year’s annual grant and award ceremony.

“Behind every project, every grant, every container, every scholarship, there is a human story.”

She pointed out that the ceremony was not only to honour the achievements of the organisation, but also the scholarship and grant recipients.

According to Casserly, even without any limelight, the organisation through its volunteers remains steadfast in its promise to invest in the Jamaican people.

“To every student sitting here today, I want you to also understand that the scholarship you are receiving is not charity, it is an investment. Someone who may never meet you personally believes in your future, someone believes that the teacher, nurse, engineer, entrepreneur or leader you will become will help shape Jamaica,” she said, noting that the event was not simply for the awarding of grants but for the investing in possibilities.

Dr Susan Simms, an education officer at the Ministry of Education Region 4, spoke to the importance of the contributions being made through the scholarships and grants, which she noted is pivotal in the improvement of the education of young people from across the parish.

“Education is the cornerstone of a prosperous and enlightened society. It shapes the minds of our future leaders, innovators and compassionate citizens,” she told the attendees, adding that the process of providing quality education is filled with challenges that require collective effort and dedication to overcome.

“Hanover Charities, you have recognised these challenges and stepped forward to address them with generosity and vision.”

“Your contributions have transformed our schools in ways that words can scarcely capture, you have realised that by assisting the Hanover schools and young adults you are helping to ensure that all students have access to learning opportunities regardless of their financial circumstances,” she added.

Turning her attention to the students who were receiving the grants and scholarships, Simms said their selection reflected the confidence placed in them.

“This scholarship reflects the confidence placed in your ability to excel academically and to make a positive impact in the parish of Hanover and beyond,” she said. “As you continue your educational journey, embrace every opportunity to learn, grow and lead. Make us proud by striving for excellence, demonstrating integrity, and using your talents to create a brighter future for yourself and others.”

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