Clan Carthy High teacher seeks to broaden students’ view of science

For Garrick Barrett, science has never simply been a subject taught in a classroom. It is a way of understanding the world, satisfying curiosity, and empowering young people to believe in their own potential.

Today, as a science and agricultural science teacher at Clan Carthy High School, Barrett is helping students discover that science is not just found in textbooks and laboratories, it exists in their communities, their environment, and their everyday lives.

His journey from the quiet rural community of Dallas Castle, St Andrew to becoming an educator and BOOST Fellow reflects a commitment to service, learning, and inspiring the next generation.

Barrett describes himself as a passionate and dedicated individual who enjoys travelling, exploring nature, spending time at Jamaica's beaches, and relaxing with a good television series. Known by many as the ‘life of the party,’ he prides himself on his ability to connect with people and bring positivity to those around him.

Barrett enjoyed a childhood filled with simple pleasures. “I spent a lot of time birdwatching, picking fruits, exploring nature and even hosting concerts for my neighbours on my rooftop,” he said.

Those experiences nurtured a curiosity that would eventually become one of the defining characteristics of his life. “I was always asking questions. If you ask my mother or grandparents, they will tell you I constantly wanted to know why things happened,” he said.

That natural inquisitiveness laid the foundation for his lifelong love of science. Interestingly, Barrett never initially envisioned himself becoming a teacher. His dream was to become a medical doctor.

After completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology, however, he found himself reflecting on his academic journey and recognising a pattern that had been present throughout his life.

“I realised that I had always been teaching. Whether it was helping the children in my community, assisting my classmates in high school, or supporting my peers at university, teaching had always been part of who I was,” Barrett said.

When the opportunity arose to enter the teaching profession, he embraced it wholeheartedly. Rather than viewing it as a second choice, Barrett saw it as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by inspiring future leaders, professionals, and policymakers.

Barrett's passion for science stems from the excitement of discovery and the endless possibilities the field presents. “Science helps us understand what is happening in our bodies, our environment and the processes that affect our daily lives,” he said.

He vividly remembers some of the experiences that deepened his interest in the subject. “I will never forget the excitement I felt when I saw my own cheek cell under a microscope or discovered that salt water could conduct electricity,” Barrett said.

ENCOURAGING RESULTS

Those moments transformed science from something theoretical into something tangible and fascinating. Science he said is a subject that encourages exploration, critical thinking, and innovation.

“There is always something new to discover. That's what makes it so exciting,” he said.

Now in his second year at Clan Carthy High School, Barrett teaches both Integrated Science and Agricultural Science at the upper and lower school levels. His classroom philosophy centres on active participation and real-world learning.

He frequently uses examples from Jamaican society and shares stories from his own experiences as a science student. “This allows students to see that someone has done it before and that they can do it too,” he said.

The approach has yielded encouraging results. While some students arrive enthusiastic about science, others require additional encouragement and support. Barrett remains committed to reaching every student regardless of their starting point.

One area Barrett is particularly passionate about is agricultural science. In a world increasingly concerned about food security, climate change, and sustainable development, he believes agriculture deserves greater recognition among young people.

“I want students to understand that agriculture is much more than traditional farming,” he said. He works actively to challenge misconceptions that agriculture is ‘dirty work’ or offers limited opportunities.

Instead, he highlights the significant economic contributions of the agricultural sector and demonstrates how innovation and modern technology are reshaping the industry. “Students need to understand the important role agriculture plays in Jamaica's economy and how scientific approaches can help us adapt to a changing climate,” he said.

When asked about his greatest accomplishments as a teacher, Barrett points not to personal awards, but to the success of his students. One achievement that stands out is seeing a Grade 11 Agricultural Science class overcome numerous challenges and achieve a 100 percent pass rate in the 2024-2025 examination sitting.

“Knowing where some of those students started and seeing how far they progressed makes me incredibly proud,” he said.

He also credits the strong collaborative culture within the Science Department at Clan Carthy High School. “Our team works together with a shared commitment to student success,” Barrett said.

That teamwork contributed to the department earning recognition as the school's Most Active Department during the academic year.

Barrett's involvement in the BOOST Programme began during his time at university. While reviewing university emails, he came across information about the fellowship opportunity and decided to apply after consulting trusted friends and conducting his own research.

The experience has proven transformative. “The programme has provided opportunities for mentorship, networking, financial management training, and professional development,” he said.

Beyond the practical skills, Barrett values being part of a community of like-minded individuals committed to making a difference.

The BOOST Scholarship, delivered with partners including The University of the West Indies, Mona, and the National Baking Company Foundation, forms part of a wider effort to strengthen STEM education.

As he looks ahead to the next five years, Barrett remains guided by a simple but powerful philosophy, “Every child has the potential to be and do great things,” he said. Barrett plans to continue developing professionally, expanding his teaching expertise, and creating engaging learning experiences that help students discover their own abilities.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com