Crawford calls for special minimum wage for tourism workers

Opposition legislator Damion Crawford is urging the Government to consider implementing a special minimum wage for tourism workers, arguing that their working environment and the demands of the industry warrant it.

“We believe that it is necessary, if a country is really serious about its development, that an industry which is a major contributor and a major earner of wealth receives special consideration for persons who work under unique circumstances and realities due to their geographic location, and that a special minimum wage be considered,” he said in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Lower House approved Orders to increase the minimum wage by $1,000, moving it from $16,000 to $17,000 per 40-hour work week, effective July 1, 2026.

But Crawford believes consideration should also be given to tourism workers, who he said face distinct expenses.

“Their working hours are unpredictable and often extend into periods that are not only riskier but also more expensive for travel. Also, Mr Speaker, the areas in which they live, because of the prevalence of tourism, often have a higher cost of living, which is not considered by those paying the minimum wage,” he said.

He also pointed to the “uncalculated” emotional labour associated with the industry.

“One of the number one reasons for burnout in the hotel sector is emotional labour. There are many who, even in the face of disrespect, must maintain a smile because it is demanded by their work. There are some who, even in times of hunger, must serve the lobster because it was ordered,” he said.

Two years ago, concerns over low wages and job insecurity fuelled protest action in the hotel industry.

A hotel maintenance worker told The Gleaner at the time that he earned an average of $37,000 fortnightly and called for legislative intervention to improve workers' remuneration.

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.