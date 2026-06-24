Man wanted for Stony Hill gun attack that left man dead and father injured charged

A man who was wanted in connection with a gun attack in Bowden Hill district in Stony Hill, St Andrew in February last year that left one man dead and his father injured has been arrested and charged.

Fabian Dadzie, 39, otherwise called ‘Twitty Bird’ and ‘Blacks’, surrendered to investigators at the Constant Spring Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) on Tuesday and was subsequently charged with murder, wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a firearm to commit an offence.

A court date for Dadzie, a steelworker of Airy Castle Road, Stony Hill, is being finalised.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the night of February 23, 2025, at the home of the father and son.

The police report that 19-year-old Javed Liscombe of Bowden Hill Road was fatally shot, while his father, 56-year-old tradesman Jerome Liscombe, was shot and injured.

Following investigations, Dadzie was listed as wanted by the police.

He surrendered to investigators on Tuesday and was formally charged after a question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, the St Andrew North police are continuing efforts to apprehend several other men who remain wanted in connection with murder and other serious crimes.

Among those being sought are Shevon Matthews, otherwise called ‘Max’, who is wanted for murder; Kenroy Willis, otherwise called ‘Papa’, who is wanted for murder; Tevin Harris, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, who is wanted for murder; Adrian Johnson, otherwise called ‘Brammy’, who is wanted for assault at common law and discharging a firearm; and Oshane Blackwood, otherwise called ‘Ushane’ and ‘Phillip’, who is wanted for murder.

The police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men to contact the Constant Spring CIB, Crime Stop at 311, or the nearest police station.

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