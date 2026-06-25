Jamaica-born appointed UK chief scout

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica-born Dwayne Fields, who hails from St Catherine, is now occupying a much-vaunted position in the global scouting movement as he has been elevated to the position of chief scout of the United Kingdom.

Fields, who was recently in Jamaica spreading a message of leadership, service and opportunity for the island's young people, says he wants to use his position to strengthen ties between the island and the international scouting movement while also inspiring the next generation of leaders.

“Coming back to Jamaica as chief scout of the United Kingdom is incredibly special for me. This is the country that helped shape my values, my resilience and my sense of purpose,” said Fields. “To see so many young people embracing scouting and service gives me tremendous hope for Jamaica's future."

Fields’ visit to the island included courtesy calls on Jamaica's chief scout, Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, and officials at the Office of the Prime Minister, where he had discussions on how youth development and national progress could be promoted through the scout movement.

Fields, who was accompanied on the courtesy calls by Chief Commissioner of the Scout Association of Jamaica Kevin Richards and members of the association's leadership team, is placing strong emphasis on expanding scouting's reach, strengthening volunteerism and creating greater opportunities for Jamaican youth to engage with their peers across the global movement.

“What stood out to me was the energy, confidence and willingness of these young people to serve. Scouting is not just about uniforms and badges; it's about building character, developing leadership, and helping young people realise that they have the power to make a difference in their communities," said Fields.

Richards described the visit as a significant moment for the movement, saying having Fields here in Jamaica is a source of tremendous pride because his journey demonstrates what is possible when young people are given the opportunity to grow, lead and dream big.

"Our young people see someone who started where they are and has gone on to lead one of the largest youth movements in the world. That sends a powerful message that their background does not determine their future," he said.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to youth development and his historic appointment as chief scout of the United Kingdom, Fields was conferred with the title of Honorary Commissioner of the Scout Association of Jamaica.

"The decision to confer Dwayne Fields with the title of Honorary Commissioner reflects the immense pride that the Scout Association of Jamaica feels in his achievements. He embodies the values of scouting and serves as a shining example to our young people of what can be accomplished through service, perseverance and leadership," said Richards.

According to Fields, one of the movement's greatest strengths is its ability to connect young people across borders.

"Scouting connects young people across cultures and borders. A scout in Kingston can build friendships and share experiences with scouts in London, Nairobi or Sydney. Those connections broaden horizons and help create global citizens," he said.

A highlight of Fields’ visit was a fellowship gathering at the Baden-Powell Headquarters on Camp Road in Kingston, where Scouts and leaders shared food, fellowship and fun around a bonfire. while exchanging stories and experiences.

"I have been inspired by what I've seen here. The spirit of service is alive and well in Jamaica, and the scout leaders who volunteer their time are doing extraordinary work in helping young people become responsible citizens, “he said.

Richards said the discussions held during Fields’ visit reinforced the importance of scouting as a partner in national development.

“We discussed how scouting can continue to support national development by equipping young people with life skills, leadership abilities and a strong commitment to community service. There is tremendous potential for growth, and this visit has helped to strengthen those conversations," said Richards.

In a parting advice to his scouting counterparts in Jamaica, Fields urged the local scouts to keeping believing in themselves and their purpose.

“Never underestimate where service, determination and a willingness to lead can take you. Scouting opened doors for me, and I believe it can do the same for countless young Jamaicans," he said.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com