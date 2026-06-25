Tufton: New tech-driven platforms represent broad shift in healthcare delivery

Jamaica took another step towards modernising healthcare on Wednesday with the launch of two technology-driven initiatives aimed at improving the management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), backed by an investment of just under $100 million through the Health Systems Strengthening Programme (HSSP).

The initiatives, Jamaica Moves – a free mobile application available on Android and iOS devices – and Chronic Care Connect (CCC), a proactive, patient-centred platform for managing chronic diseases, are expected to transform healthcare delivery by empowering citizens to take greater responsibility for their health, while improving coordination among healthcare providers.

Speaking during the launch ceremony at the Social Development Commission complex in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton described the programmes as important additions to Jamaica's healthcare landscape.

"These two launches today are important additions; the data on hypertension and diabetes and the attempt at tracking them through the chronic care model and getting persons to be involved is very important," Tufton asserted, adding that the initiatives are pilot projects whose success could trigger a wider national roll-out.

The minister said the CCC platform would significantly improve the care experience for persons living with chronic illnesses, while the Jamaica Moves application places practical health management tools directly in the hands of users.

"In this instance it is tracking other aspects on your device, right in your home, on your body," he said of the Jamaica Moves application, noting that the underlying principle is embracing technology to improve health outcomes.

While commending the use of digital technology, Tufton acknowledged that encouraging Jamaicans to actively use the platforms would be a major challenge.

"He said features that are relatable to Jamaicans will be added, but the change management will have to be right, to get Jamaicans to log on and use the application."

According to the minister, the initiatives represent a broader shift in how healthcare is delivered and how citizens view their own health responsibilities.

"We are going to have to accompany the modernisation under a programme like the Health System Strengthening with a mindset change; we are not there yet," he said.

He argued that long-standing perceptions have contributed significantly to the burden of lifestyle-related chronic illnesses, and stressed that both healthcare workers and patients must embrace new approaches.

"I believe every single one of us, myself included as the minister, must spend some time to reflect on what it is that we need to do differently in order to get a better result in terms of the health profile of our population," he acknowledged.

Tufton maintained that continuing with traditional approaches would not deliver the level of change required to improve public health outcomes, and insisted that the notion that an individual's health is solely someone else's responsibility must be challenged.

Drawing attention to institutional management challenges within the healthcare system, he pointed to recent industrial action involving nurses at the University Hospital of the West Indies as an example of inefficiencies that require attention.

"What amazes me [is] to see how the system was functioning as it relates to triaging patients from Accident and Emergency [Department] onto wards," he said, noting that he had been informed by management that approximately 50 additional beds were available to facilitate patient transfers.

"We are in a war for change in mindset, values and attitudes. It is about the social determinants of health," the health minister argued.

The initiatives have received strong international support.

Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Jamaica, said the EU, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has committed $1.8 billion towards strengthening Jamaica's health systems.

IDB representative Dr Nicollette Henry welcomed the launch, describing it as a demonstration of the partners' shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of Jamaicans, while strengthening the country's response to non-communicable diseases.

The Jamaica Moves and CCC pilot programmes are expected to provide valuable data and insights that could inform future efforts to modernise healthcare delivery and improve the management of chronic diseases across the island.

ruddy.mathison@gleanerjm.com