Veteran agriculturalist Everett Hyatt appointed JACRA Director General

Veteran agriculturalist, educator, and business executive Everett Hyatt has been appointed Director General of the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA).

His appointment took effect on June 22.

The agency, in a statement on Friday, said Hyatt brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning agriculture, academia, agribusiness, marketing, organisational development, and public administration.

“Widely respected within agricultural and academic circles, he has earned a reputation for strategic leadership, stakeholder engagement, agricultural marketing, and curriculum development.”

As Director General, Hyatt will be responsible for guiding JACRA’s operations, strengthening regulatory oversight, and advancing initiatives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of Jamaica's agricultural commodities sector.

Speaking on his appointment, Hyatt said he is eager to build on the authority's strong foundation and work closely with stakeholders across the sector.

"I am delighted to join JACRA and look forward to working closely with the board, management team, staff, and stakeholders across the agricultural commodities value chain. Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation established and pursue opportunities that support innovation, growth, and greater value creation for the sector," Hyatt said.

Hyatt succeeds Wayne Hunter, who served as Acting Director General from August 2023 to June 2026.

During his tenure, Hunter played an instrumental role in advancing JACRA's mandate to regulate, promote, and develop Jamaica's key agricultural commodities, including coffee, cocoa, coconut, ginger, turmeric, and pimento.

Chairman of the JACRA Board, Wentworth Charles, thanked Hunter for his contributions to the authority’s growth while describing Hyatt’s appointment as timely.

"I also wish to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Board, management, and staff of JACRA, to express our sincere gratitude to Mr Wayne Hunter for his dedicated service as Acting Director General. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), I am pleased to welcome Mr Everett Hyatt as our new Director General. Mr Hyatt brings to this role extensive experience in agricultural management and regulatory affairs, and we are confident that under his leadership, JACRA will continue to advance our mandate of promoting and regulating a fair, vibrant, and internationally competitive trading environment for our coffee, cocoa, coconut, and spice industries," he said.

Hyatt's career includes senior positions as General Manager of Jamaica Ultimate Tire Company Limited and Programme Director and Lecturer at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica. He has also served on several national boards and committees, including the Board of Management of the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), and the National Police College of Jamaica.

He currently serves as president of the CASE Alumni Association.

Hyatt holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Mona School of Business and Management, a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of the West Indies, St Augustine, and an Associate Degree in Agriculture from CASE.

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