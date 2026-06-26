Wellington: STETHS will not tolerate violence, safety remains a priority

Keith Wellington, the principal of St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), says that students who threaten the safety of others will not be welcomed at the institution, which was recently rocked by a series of fights.

Speaking at the school's 2026 graduation ceremony on Thursday, Wellington made it clear that the school board will not compromise on student safety by allowing troublemakers to threaten others.

"I want to assure you as parents that our board, our mandate, we are insistent that STETHS must be a safe place for every single person who walks through this gate," said Wellington.

"Anyone who jeopardises the safety of any other member on this campus will not be welcome here."

During the month of May, the administration at STETHS was forced to suspend face-to-face classes and shift students online for two days after several fights resulted in injuries to students, sparking concern among parents and educators and prompting the intervention of the police.

Without going into details about the altercations, Wellington acknowledged that there was one incident that was particularly disturbing.

"There was an incident just about five weeks ago on the campus, and that incident was something that we do not ever want to see happening here again," he said.

Wellington, who is also president of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), said that while the institution remains committed to teaching and correcting behaviour, students who refuse to conform to expected standards will face serious sanctions.

"If your child is unwilling or unable to comply with the requirements of this school, the standards that we have tried to build and uphold, they are not going to be welcomed here," he told the parents gathered for the graduation ceremony.

"We're not taking away the responsibility from ourselves, but we believe that as a school, we do the things that are necessary to teach students, and where they fail to learn, there's a prominent school in Montego Bay (Cornwall College) whose motto is 'Learn or Leave' — as simple as that," he warned.

Wellington's stance received strong backing from Education Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon, who delivered the keynote address at the graduation.

"STETHS is like no other institution; it's like no other institution, and that is why, Principal Wellington, you mentioned some of the issues relating to safety and violence here," said Morris Dixon.

"Parents, I need you to support the school administration, just as the Ministry of Education will be supporting the school in saying we have zero tolerance for violence. There is no room for violence in an institution like this, or any institution," she said.

"And so, I support the school administration in doing what they have to do, in making difficult choices, because we have to maintain the standards at this university of life," she added.

Wellington later reassured parents that the institution would continue to prioritise student safety and protect the reputation it has built over decades.

"We will continue to make STETHS a safe place for your child, we will continue to make you proud of the uniform that your child wears, and those who cannot live up to the standards we expect of them will be uncomfortable here, or will not be here at all," he said.

The graduation ceremony also highlighted the school's continued recovery from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, with Wellington reporting that the school is on track to be fully restored by the start of the new school year in September.

He also used the opportunity to appeal for additional assistance, noting that the school still lacks a generator to help it operate during emergencies.

Looking ahead, Wellington announced plans to broaden the school's academic offerings with the introduction of robotics, music production, and television and radio production programmes beginning in the new school year.

He urged members of the graduating class to emulate the resilience demonstrated by the school community in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

"Never let difficulties dictate your destination. You have already proven that you possess the strength to adapt, the courage to learn from failure, and the determination to finish. When the winds of doubt blow, do not break; bend, adapt, and rise," he said.

- Albert Ferguson

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