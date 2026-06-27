Jamaica targets Colombian travellers with new air service

A new direct flight from Medellín landed in Montego Bay on Tuesday, marking Jamaica’s latest step to deepen its reach into the Latin American travel market.

The new route strengthens links between the island and Latin America as Jamaica seeks to diversify its visitor base beyond traditional markets.

Colombia, in particular, has emerged as an increasingly important source market, fuelled by rising outbound travel and a growing appetite for Caribbean destinations.

The inaugural service landed with 117 passengers on board, and 121 travellers departed Montego Bay on the return leg to Medellín — an early sign of robust demand.

Tourism officials expect the route to boost arrivals not only from Colombia but from the wider South American region while also fostering opportunities for cultural exchange, trade, and investment.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett hailed the service as a strategic addition to the island’s expanding network. “This inaugural Wingo Airlines flight from Medellín represents another important step in our efforts to diversify Jamaica's tourism markets and deepen our presence in Latin America. Colombia continues to be a market of tremendous potential, and this second direct connection makes it easier than ever for travellers to experience the destination.”

Donovan White, director of tourism, said improved air connectivity remains central to sustaining growth. “Expanding air connectivity is critical to sustaining Jamaica's tourism growth and ensuring that more visitors can conveniently access our destination. This new service from Medellín not only enhances our reach into Colombia but also strengthens Jamaica's competitiveness within the region. We look forward to working with Wingo Airlines to build demand and introduce even more Colombian travellers to the unforgettable experiences that await across our island.”

The emphasis on Colombia reflects a broader shift in strategy. With traditional visitor markets maturing, Jamaican tourism authorities have increasingly turned to Latin America, where rising middle classes and improved connectivity are reshaping travel patterns.

Phillip Rose, deputy director of tourism for the Americas, underscored the importance of consolidating these gains. “The launch of this new route reflects the growing appeal of Jamaica among Colombian travellers and reinforces our commitment to expanding our footprint across the Americas. We have seen encouraging demand from this market, and through targeted partnerships and sustained promotional efforts, we are confident that this service will open the door for even greater visitor growth and stronger people-to-people connections between our countries,” he said.

Wingo Airlines will operate the Medellín–Montego Bay service three times weekly, with flights scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.